A 21-year-old Smiths Station woman has died and her son remains in hospital care after a Friday night crash on U.S. 280.
Diamond Anastasia Wright died Monday at Piedmont Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle accident, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said.
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 280 East in Smiths Station.
Wright sustained numerous internal injuries and was pronounced deceased in the intensive care unit at 1 p.m., the office said.
Her son’s condition is unknown but he is expected to recover. He was the passenger in Wright’s vehicle and was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital, the office added.
Preliminary investigation results indicated that Wright may have pulled into the path of a truck. Her vehicle was then struck on the side, said the office.
The crash is being investigated by the Alabama State Troopers of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
