The Opelika Police Department is looking for someone believed to have walked off from a local store with two golf clubs.
Police were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2718 Enterprise Drive, around 6 p.m. Wednesday about a theft complaint, according to a newss release issued Thursday.
The release states that a “white male enters the store wearing a green jacket, bluejean pants, a hat, and black tennis shoes, and walks to the golf section. The male sticks two Callaway Golf driver golf clubs into his pants and walks out of the store. The male enters a white Honda passenger car and leaves at a high rate of speed.”
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
