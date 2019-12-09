The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority and the City of Lanett will dedicate a just-completed 50-kilowatt solar research project Wednesday.
“We are proud of the new solar research project in Lanett as part of our effort to enhance renewable energy in our portfolio,” said Fred Clark, president and CEO of the authority, which is based in Montgomery. “We want to thank the City of Lanett and the Chambers County Development Authority (CCDA) for its leadership and partnership in this endeavor.”
The authority partnered with the city and the county officials to buy the 27-acre Lanett mill site on Gilmer Avenue, which had been targeted by commercial and/or light industrial use.
The new Tractor Supply Company location is also on the site.
The authority has invested $1 million to build solar research projects in Alexander City, Dothan, Foley, LaFayette, Luverne, Opelika, Sylacauga and Tuskegee, as well as Lanett.
The event is set for 3 p.m. at 119 S. Gilmer Ave., site of the new installation. The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting as part of the day’s activities.
Visit www.amea.com for more information.
