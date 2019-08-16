Pinhead Institute intern Caroline Lucarelli, a student of Telluride High School in Colorado , spent six weeks shadowing professors at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and volunteering her weekends at Storybook Farm.
“I’m an equestrian,” 17-year-old Lucarelli said. “I grew up with horses my whole life, so I’ve always had a passion and love for them. I’ve struggled with reading and spelling, so it was nice to have an area where I excel."
Colorado to Auburn
Pinhead Institute, a nonprofit originating from Telluride, gives STEM-focused juniors similar to Lucarelli an opportunity to explore their interests through summer internships at a university anywhere in the United States.
“They have to volunteer some time at Pinhead because we are a small organization, and we do a lot of the work through volunteers that help us out,” Pinhead Institute executive director Sarah Holbrooke said. “They have to be interested and show a proficiency in sciences, technology and math. They have to be intellectually curious.”
Lucarelli demonstrated her academic curiosity for engineering, veterinary and human medicine and requested to shadow equine surgery professor Reid Hanson as he conducts equine cartilage research in his lab at the Auburn University Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine.
“That was a special interest to me because I had a big knee injury in 2017,” Lucarelli said. “I tore my ACL / MCL meniscus skiing. I know so much of the population is affected by knee injuries, and osteoarthritis is on the rise everywhere. This study is working to find solutions and trying to find better mechanisms to make mechanical knees for replacement. It’s all interesting to me.”
Veterinary medicine
Lucarelli said her summer of observing equine clinics was comprised of research, medicine, client interactions, insurance and budgeting.
“I’ve learned so much from the clinics,” Lucarelli said. “I got to see anatomical and medicine stuff, but I got to learn about what it's like to be a vet.
"I learned how to deal with clients, insurance and budgeting. A lot of vet stuff is out of pocket, so most of the time, clients come in and say, ‘This is my horse and this is my budget. What can you do for it?’”
Applying her observations of a veterinary clinic and lab research to her passion for human medicine, Lucarelli said she was fascinated by equine emergency and critical care assistant clinical professor Lindsey Boone’s stem cell research.
“Dr. Boone does a lot of stem cell research, and we did stem cell injections,” Lucarelli said. “That’s something else I learned. I’m interested in the research and innovation of medicine, so when I go to college, I would like to major in biomedical engineering.
"The body is one big well-engineered machine, so if you understand engineering, it can help you with medicine in anything living.”
Storybook Farm
An important requirement to receive a Pinhead Institute internship was a passion to volunteer and be involved in the community, and Lucarelli was no exception, Holbrooke emphasized.
“I was so impressed with her,” Storybook Farm founder and executive director Dena Little said. “She is traveling to the other side of the country for six weeks by herself, and she just jumped right in. You would have thought she had been with us for many years, and she engaged with a staff, volunteers and kids very well. She was personable, knowledgeable and friendly.”
Little described Storybook Farm as a nonprofit allowing physically, emotionally, cognitively and socially challenged children the opportunity to interact with horses, dogs and horticulture.
“A lot of these kids come from poor families that don’t have the opportunity to do fun stuff,” Lucarelli said. “It was good to see a smile on their face when they got to hang out with the horses.”
Volunteering at Storybook Farm on the weekends, Lucarelli said she would teach the children equine grooming and veterinary technology.
“At the vet tech station, I would bring them into our feed room where we keep medical supplies, and I would explain to them what you have to do to keep a horse healthy,” Lucarelli said. “I explained what to do when your horse gets cut, sick and what we feed them to keep them healthy.”
According to Little, Lucarelli displayed a great maturity interacting with staff, volunteers and children and assisted outside of the summer fieldtrips, performing chores for the farm.
“No matter how busy you are in life, it’s a good therapy for you, and the kids, to give back to people, and you can make an impact on someone’s life by giving a little bit of your time,” Lucarelli said. “I think it’s important. It taught me a lot about being humble in life.”
Holbrooke stressed southwestern Colorado has few opportunities for juniors such as Lucarelli to learn and volunteer in this capacity.
“We are grateful to every single mentor that says yes to one of our students, and I’m so glad we have such a huge cohort of students coming down from rural southwestern Colorado where there isn’t any higher education, industry or labs,” Holbrooke said. “There’s nothing like this for our kids to participate in, so I’m so grateful for places across the country to say yes and host them.”
If residents are interested in donating to Pinhead Institute, mentoring or housing a student for an internship, they can visit www.pinheadinstitute.org.