The Lee County Commission met Thursday with various local entities looking to shape up their next fiscal budget with county support.
East Alabama Medical Center’s Emergency Medical Services approached the commission to discuss increasing its budget during the fiscal year 2020. Having previously received $261,036, EAMC asked for an increase of $26,000.
“After a recent salary review and comparison, we are desiring to be more competitive to strengthen recruitment and retention of the needed workforce,” said Sharon Gess, director of emergency services in a request letter to the commission. “The request for increased operational funding is directly related to salary, overtime and bonus expense related to employing and retaining our EMS workforce.”
Additionally, EAMC requested an increase in funds to replace many of its ambulances, which have accrued more than 200,000 miles. Two of those vehicles are nearing 300,000 miles.
The request toward the emergency service vehicles is an added $30,000 per each contributing government entity for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. This will produce an overall request of $375,476 per government entity. The increase is in effect for those two years and will not continue past fiscal year 2021.
“The support and collaboration of the local governments have been instrumental in our continued success and stability as an emergency Medical Transport Service,” Gess said. “Your investment of financial support continues to assist in ensuring that we stay prepared with advanced technologies, fleet improvements and overall operational efficiencies.”
The budgdet for fiscal year 2020 is not officially set and discussions will continue throughout the fall.
“It is our continued goal to always be able to provide competent, high quality and compassionate care to the citizens of Lee County while being cost-effective and financially responsible with the approved allocation of funds that allow us to operate,” Gess said.
Fiscal year 2020
Lee County Alternative Sentencing Board, Lee County Historical Society, Valley Haven School and the Domestic Violence Intervention Center were invited to attend to discuss budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year.
These organizations in particular were selected because their budget request increased by 30 or more percent.
Additionally, Ken Ward, executive director for Opelika Main Street, approached the commission with a request to begin receiving funding.
After the discussions by each group, the commission scheduled two additional meetings to discuss the requests.
The extra meetings are scheduled for Sept. 9 and 30.