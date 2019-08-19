The Lee County Commission recently authorized financial adjustments to avoid exceeding its 2019 Fiscal Year Budget, a ccruing more than $4 million in debris removal and overtime debt for the March 3 tornadoes.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay for 75 percent of the overtime accrued by first responders and costs from outsourced services such as debris removal on Lee County rights-of-way, and Lee County staff will pay the remainder of the costs, utilizing the general budget with contingency funds in the event of an emergency.
“We have to have balanced budgets,” county administrator Roger Rendleman said. “We cannot spend more than we actually recognize in revenue or reasonably estimated revenue. We just can’t deficit spend. Technically, even if it’s a legal expenditure that's allowed, if you go beyond the budget, the commission will be charged back for the expenditure.”
An imbalanced budget is a violation of Alabama law, and the county administrator and staff recommended the commission adjust the general and gasoline tax funds to maintain the budget, according to Rendleman.
The adjustments were approved at the Lee County Commission's regular meeting on July 29.
"In order to not overspend our annual budget and completely exhaust our fund reserves, we would like to go ahead and recognize a portion of the reimbursement requests which have been finalized and submitted," Rendleman said. "We will set the recognized amounts as receivables. These will help the departments that are overbudgeted in areas like overtime."
Budget adjustments
After revising the general budget, contracted services will receive more than $1 million, and more than $35,000 will be granted to outsourced services, Rendleman listed in a memo to the commission.
“These are a series of adjustments to cover primarily the contracted services for debris removal, but also, overtime for the Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and the Highway Department,” Rendleman said. “There are also funds we have passed on to outside services.”
Adjusting the budget for after-hour efforts during the March 3 tornadoes, approximately $90,000 was allotted to the Sheriff’s Office, more than $19,000 for the EMA and Environmental Services received more than $2,000 for overtime.
The gasoline tax fund was adjusted for overtime as well, including more than $32,000 for county wide roads, approximately $7,500 for the Engineer's Office and the County Shop was granted more than $1,000.
“At this point in time, the numbers presented to [the commission] are not the final numbers,” Rendleman said. “They are not exactly what we anticipate. Hopefully, we will be reimbursed more than this. This was the balance at the time I put this together to verify what we submitted from the 75 percent expected from the federal government.”
Federal assistance
Following the requirements of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Rendleman said the agency’s federal assistance would pay 75 percent of the cost for more than $1.7 million in the general fund and $41,000 in the gasoline tax fund.
“I know all of you have gone to a lot of effort to make sure you submitted it in the form they wanted, and hopefully, that’s going to help it,” said District 4 Lee County Commissioner Robert Ham, addressing Rendleman. “Please keep us informed on that.”
FEMA has not designated a specific deadline for the county to receive the reimbursement, Rendleman explained.
“Dealing with the federal government, you just never know,” Rendleman said. “I was told we could expect to see something hopefully in 45 days, no more than 60 days. Once we get to those days, we will start asking questions and start tracking down FEMA people.”
Dealing with disasters on the gulf coast, Rendleman recalled a few instances of an extended waiting period to receive the federal reimbursement.
“When I dealt with more disasters on the gulf coast, sometimes it took a while, but usually you saw the money come in,” Rendleman said. “Sometimes you had to call some congressmen and people in Washington, D.C., to speed the process along, but hopefully, we will start seeing it in 60 days.”
The county EMA and administrative staff will establish the collection of the federal reimbursement as a top priority, Rendleman emphasized.