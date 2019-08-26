Lee County is providing a free R.A.D. self-defense course to help protect and train women against attackers.
R.A.D. stands for Rape Aggression Defense and is offered to women of any fitness level, ages 13 and up.
Self-protection
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the program helps inform women of the dangers around them and instructs them on steps they can take during an attack.
“The course is designed to give women information that they could use to avoid becoming a victim of a physical assault. And if the circumstances developed to a point where there was a physical confrontation, to give them some tools that they could use, some techniques if you will, that they could use to hopefully escape and evade anyone that is attempting to victimize them,” Jones said.
The R.A.D. self defense courses are taught by sworn deputy sheriffs and other certified instructors, such as training officers of the corrections staff. The class is offered regularly at both Southern Union State Community College and the Bennie Adkins Meeting Center, and instructors must pass a course to teach the self defense class.
Pamela Revels, corporal of the sheriff’s department’s school resource division, said that when she volunteered to become an instructor of R.A.D. self defense, she saw it as a good public service. Revels had taken karate for years and, as a result, felt very confident in her own abilities to protect herself.
“Given the opportunity to be an instructor, I was like, what a great thing to be able to provide women with not too much information, but really good information so they would have some tools in their toolbox to help protect themselves that may not have had the background that I have,” Revels said.
Instilling confidence
Four three-hour sessions allow women to become more familiar with potential threats, steps to avoid attacks in the first place and how to get away if they are attacked. Through simulation and practice, women can become more confident in their ability to survive an attack.
On the final night of the course, participants are placed into a simulation in which they must escape an attacker. The attacker is often the instructor or other volunteer who is protected by a suit or pads.
Brittany Stiles, a college student at Auburn, took one of the courses offered at Southern Union so she would be prepared, she said. Learning to keep herself aware of her situation and alert was one of the most important things she said she learned.
“Knowing how confident I am now, it’s really helped a lot,” Stiles said.
Seeing the difference in a woman’s confidence upon completion of the course is one of the most rewarding part of instructing, Revels said.
“When these women come in and then watching them as they leave, you can see them walking out more confident than when they walked in,” Revels said.
All ages welcomed
Jones said that a woman should not feel as though she cannot attend because of her age or fitness level. In the past, the R.A.D. program in Lee County has had a participant aged 90.
“If there’s a lady out there somewhere that thinks, ‘Oh I can’t do that,’ well, no, don’t think that at all,” Jones said. “Please, we would encourage anyone, regardless of physical ability, to come to the course. It’s kind of a one-size-fits-all.”
Women who are nervous to attend the course should remember that there will be other women there in the same position, Jones said.
“Look past that, just come for the course and we firmly believe that you’ll become very comfortable once you get there and start interacting with the others that are taking the course and not to let that deter them from coming, just being nervous,” Jones said. “We expect them to be nervous, but we want them to come because it may be something that, who knows, it may keep them safe and maybe even save a life some time.”
Lee County has been offering the course for at least 12 years, Jones said, and he has seen attendance grow since the conception of the program.
Auburn University also offers the R.A.D. self defense course to female students.
Next dates
Local women who want to participate in the county classes can attend the next course, Sept. 3, 5, 10 and 12 at the Benny Atkins Meeting Center. Anyone who wants to attend should email or call Jeremy Jones (jjones@leecoema.com / 334-275-6328) or go to leecountysheriff.org.
“We believe that one of our core missions in the community is to provide for the public’s safety, and through programs like this one and others as well, we believe that is working to help us accomplish that goal,” Jones said.