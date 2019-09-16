What was the first book you remember reading by yourself? The first one you remember having read to you?
Was it a bedtime story so good you fought to keep your eyes open to hear the end? Or maybe the most exciting adventure the story time carpet at your preschool had ever heard?
In 1985, a study done by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign titled “Becoming a Nation of Readers” reported the simple act of reading aloud to children is “the single most important activity for building knowledge for their eventual success in reading.”
The benefits don’t stop there either. More recent studies have proven that reading aloud to children helps strengthen their social development, understand how to process emotions and promote positive character traits.
Books or digital?
In an age where information and entertainment is received and relayed through smartphones, tablets or computers, and young children are able to demonstrate an aptitude for their use before they enter elementary school, how prominent is the role of a physical book in our world?
Rosanna McGinnis, director of the Lewis Cooper Memorial Library, presents a compromise with the services her branch offers patrons.
Taking advantage full advantage of the fruits of the digital age, the library has everything from a large catalogue of e-books that can be checked out, Roku streaming devices also available for check out as well as a special Ancestry.com membership for patrons interested in looking up family history.
“When I arrived, the library was seen as a place where you go to get books,” she said. “I envisioned transforming it into a vibrant community hub and that’s what we’ve worked toward."
Despite the allure and popularity of their digital resources and services, McGinnis has seen a steady increase in patronage since her arrival at the beginning of 2016.
She sees a lot of mothers with their young children visiting, as well as some adults on a regular basis. However she does add that there is a physical gap from the absence of visitors in the range of teenagers to young adults in their late twenties.
“People are self-libraries. They own books and they share with their friends, so they don’t necessarily come to the library. But they’re still sharing the resources and sharing the books,” McGinnis explained, adding that she doesn’t mind if patrons don’t physically come into the library, so long as they’re reading.
It doesn’t seem like reading is slipping in popularity, but how can we make sure that it remains a constant in the digital age?
The answer: raise readers.
Teach them early
As the elementary curriculum coordinator for Opelika City Schools, Ginger Weygand understands the importance of teaching a child to read. With a career spanning 33 years, she explains that when teaching a child to read, there are two things that have to happen: you show them how to “decode” words by sounding them out and then you teach them to identify “sight” words.
“Sight” words are words that can’t be decoded, but common enough to be identified when seen.
“A teacher has to be able to teach a child how to read but also diagnose when there’s interference too. You have to be able to fill in those holes,” she said. “Understanding how a child learns how to read is so important for a teacher because if they don’t get it the way that it’s presented, then you need to figure out how it should be presented.”
A love for reading begins when the child is read to at home, Weygand said. For Opelika City Schools, teachers from kindergarten up to fifth grade will regularly read out loud to their classes to further encourage a love for reading.
“It’s holding that book in your hand with that child and having that relationship with that book,” she said.
By fostering a love for reading in school, it’s no wonder children are excited for the book fairs that visit twice a year.
Making it fun
Some schools have the book fair visit coincide with a school visitor holiday like Grandparent’s Day, where they’re able to come have lunch with their student and visit the book fair with them. Teachers also take advantage of book fair visits, often using their own money to buy books for their classroom.
Seeing that children have been leaning more toward technology and the various ways it’s incorporated into their lessons, Weygand said she simply sees the shift as a sign of the times.
However, she doesn’t think anything could replace “a book in the lap.”
