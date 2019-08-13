The Lee County Commission approved the use of a seven-year, $2-million loan for the Beauregard Park project, located on Lee Road 431, and the Lee Road 364 Beulah Park project at its regular Monday meeting.
“In order to proceed with both the Beauregard Park project and the Beulah Park project, we need to supplement the $5 million in bond financing with a $2-million, seven-year bank loan,” county administrator Roger Rendleman said.
Park projects
Rendleman recommended the commission authorize the seven-year loan, issued by Southern States Bank.
“We received a few quotes ranging from 2.2% to 2.4% with some varying terms like prepayment penalities,” Rendleman said. “Based on the rate and terms, the recommended loan is from Southern States Bank at 2.2% without any prepayment penalty or origination fee.”
The county commission purchased the services of Sports Turf Co. Inc., of Whitesburg, Georgia, for more than $3 million as well to commence phase one of the Beulah Park project.
“Advertising for the phase one of the Beulah Park began June 15,” Rendleman said. “Bids were received July 24. The recommendation is to award the Beulah Park phase one bid in the amount of $3,060,000 to Sports Turf Co. Inc.”
Transportation plan
The commission approved the 2019 County Transportation Plan, detailing the resurfacing and traffic striping of Lee Road 56, Lee Road 57, Lee Road 58 and Lee Road 124 and a section of Lee Road 81.
“This plan outlines the projects Lee County plans to construct, utilizing the additional revenue from the Rebuild Alabama Act gasoline tax increase as well as the Federal Aid Exchange program funds,” county engineer Justin Hardee said. “The format of this plan has been developed by the Association of County Engineers of Alabama and approved by the state auditors to comply with the law.”
Hardee emphasized the plan will be displayed at the Lee County Courthouse, the county commission Office, the highway department and the county’s official website at www.leeco.us.
“Lee County has been conservative with the anticipated revenue and has selected projects totaling that estimate, utilizing the same prioritization process used for our local funds in selecting roads for resurfacing,” Hardee said. “In the event the revenues exceed our estimate, Lee County will have the ability to amend the County Transportation Plan to add projects as funding follows.”
The projected estimate for the resurfacing and traffic striping of the four roads totals to more than $1 million, the plan described.
Emergency equipment
Lee County Emergency Management Agency director Kathrine Carson announced the Alabama Department of Homeland Security will contribute more than $24,000 for the county to purchase emergency equipment.
“In response to needs identified in the March 3 tornadoes in Lee County, the Alabama Department of Homeland Security has provided funding to the Lee County Emergency Management Agency,” Carson said. “We are very proud and thankful to the Alabama Department of Homeland Security for providing funds for this needed equipment.”
The state department purchased a 2019 Polaris Ranger; an all-terrain vehicle fitted with reinforced bumpers, a 6,000-pound winch, a steel roof, power steering, four-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, an automatic transmission and a trailer, Carson said.
“The bed of the unit contains a medical rescue skid that has the capability of carrying medical personnel, a patient and medical equipment such as a stokes basket, spine board and medical bags,” Carson said. “(The) unit will be maintained by the Lee County Emergency Management Agency and available for 24/7 delivery, as required by the event.”
First responders in law enforcement, medical and fire departments can request to use the emergency vehicle. Drivers of the Polaris Ranger will receive training.