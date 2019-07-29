Storybook Farm, a local non-profit dedicated to providing "Hope on Horseback" to individuals facing difficult circumstances, broke ground recently on the new Papa Bear Horse Center, with dozens in attendance to celebrate a project intended to help provide more children an opportunity to experience the farm's therapeutic riding sessions.
The Horse Center project involves the replacement of the farm's former horse facility and is funded through a major grant provided by The Peyton Anderson Foundation, a Macon, Georgia-based non-profit that works to invest in the good works of people in west Georgia and east Alabama.
Opelika-based Stone Martin Builders, a long-time supporter of Storybook Farm, is donating the labor and expertise to build the facility.
The Storybook mission
Storybook Farm is a 51-acre farm located north of Opelika with "a mission to walk alongside children with uncertain futures and provide them with unyielding joy and hope.
"It is a place for healing, sharing, learning and growing; where children experience the exhilaration of riding; where families come together to support one another; where volunteers find a profound sense of purpose; and where a community finds its collective spirit," its informational materials state.
The groundbreaking event held July 11 began with remarks by Paul Willis, chairman of the Storybook board of directors, who praised the work Storybook Farm and its founder and executive director, Dena Little.
“Today we’re celebrating the groundbreaking of a new barn that’s going to touch lives for many years to come,” Willis said. “There’s one person who has made it all possible through her dedication and her vision since the beginning, and that’s Ms. Dena Little.”
Little addressed the crowd and told the story of how the farm began, and relayed her excitement about the future of Storybook with this new facility.
“It is not just me, there is a countless number of people who come together to donate their time,” she said. “Part of our challenge as we grow from three riders at the beginning to now 1,500 is that we still maintain a significant wait list. We maintain hundreds of kids on a wait list to come to Storybook, which is a problem.
“This facility will alleviate some of that. We’ll be able to grow and expand. We won’t have to cancel programming when the weather isn’t great. It’s really a blessing that God has made this new facility a reality through the generosity of the Peyton Anderson Foundation and Stone Martin Builders.”
Looking to 'good doers'
Reid Hanson, a board member of the Peyton Anderson Foundation, remarked that the foundation is happy to support Storybook Farm.
“In essence, the mission of the Peyton Anderson Foundation is to reward ‘good doers,’ not ‘do-gooders,’” he said. “The work of Storybook is a prime example of the good work done for the children of west Georgia and east Alabama.
"Dena, the trustees of the Peyton Anderson Foundation are so proud of the work you do at Storybook Farm. You are a ‘good doer.’ You are a shining example of the power of the human spirit to uplift and provide uncompromising joy and hope. We are proud to partner with you on the building of the new Papa Bear Horse Center, whose facilities will further allow you to uplift the collective spirit to so many in need for years and years to come.”
Mitchell Martin, owner of Stone Martin Builders, said he knew when he first met Little that she was passionate about the work Storybook was doing.
“We are very passionate people, and when we looked for a non-profit to partner with, I met Dena and could tell right away that she was passionate about the work she was doing at Storybook and I could tell these kids were getting help,” he said. “If we surround ourselves with passionate people, good will come out of it. We’re happy to partner with Storybook, because we know the good that’s coming out of it.”
Rain or shine
The Papa Bear Horse Center will replace the existing barn at Storybook Farm, and will be home to its 18 horses, as well as “a few barn cats,” Little chuckled.
“This facility is going to provide us with so many more opportunities to help the participants at Storybook Farm,” she said. “We’ll have a covered area for programming when the weather doesn’t permit us to be outside. Now, when it’s raining or too hot or cold to ride, we have to cancel sessions. That won’t be the case with this new center.”
Additionally, the 10,000-square-foot Center will include office space for Storybook personnel, ample space for horse care and storage. The build is expected to last six months.
For more information, visit www.hopeonhorseback.org.
Katy Harper Doss is a public relations consultant who works with Storybook Farm.