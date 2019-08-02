Lee County and municipal leaders gathered Thursday to sign a proclamation recognizing a historic, public-service sorority chapter for providing scholarships for women, raising awareness for community issues, creating educational programs and donating to impoverished residents since Aug. 18, 1979.
“The programs we’ve had in this community are exceptional,” Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Mu Sigma Omega Chapter’s former president and current charter member Yvonne Phillips said. “We dealt with the AIDS crisis, breast cancer awareness and we brought the first black art group ‘Do Lord, Remember Me’ to the Opelika Performing Arts Center.”
According to the sorority's 40th Anniversary Weekend chairwoman LaKeisha King-Menifee, the chapter began celebrating earlier this year by “painting the town green and pink.”
“For the last several months, we’ve done 40 acts of kindness throughout the community,” King-Menifee said. “We’ve gone to the Food Bank of East Alabama to donate food, and various high schools, helping out in their libraries. We’ve done a back-to-school giveaway. We want to build this community further. We know it’s growing, but we want to do our part.”
Sunday, Aug. 18, is declared as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Day by Lee County Probate Judge Bill English, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, all of whom met Thursday in Opelika City Hall to honor the sorority’s contributions to the community.
“We help with anything we think we can do,” Phillips said. “We’ve given almost $80,000 in scholarships in the last 10 years. We adopted Carver Primary School as a tutorial program for students who needed help in reading and writing. We still work with the children. We started as a small chapter with 18 members, and we’ve grown to 75 members.”
Alpha Kappa Alpha Day
Recognizing 40 years of community involvement and service from the chapter, each leader shared a section of the proclamation before signing as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority applauded the declaration.
“This day we honor the sorority’s continued bright future and remember its history made by women unified in its great vision, bold in leadership and strategically galvanized to exercise respected power and influence toward equality and equity for all,” Anders said.
As Anders read the proclamation, he described the beginnings of the Washington, D.C.-based sorority organization established Jan. 15, 1908, by nine Howard University college students.
“This first female African American Greek letter sorority has flourished into a globally impactful organization of over 300,000 college trained members bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment of servant leadership,” Fuller added.
English said Lee County, Auburn and Opelika are proud to honor the anniversary of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s local chapter and each charter member, utilizing their skills to benefit and improve the community.
“This organization of professional excellence is committed to developing its members instilling in them common values, traditions and inspiring to seek opportunities to actively contribute to our community, and this nation,” English said. “They perpetuate their talents to enrich and enhance the fabric of our community.”
A celebratory weekend
Starting Friday, Aug. 16, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Southern Union State Community College in the student union room, King-Menifee said the sorority will commence its celebratory weekend with a dance.
“We will have night of line dancing, strolling and stepping,” King-Menifee said. “We are inviting all of the community to come out to do the electric slide, the cowboy boogie get-it-up challenge or the cha-cha slide. The entry fee is $10 because we are raising money to give back to our community. We give out scholarships every year to the local schools, and we are trying to support that effort.”
Saturday, Aug. 17, the sorority will hold a back-to-school picnic from 10 a.m. to noon at the Covington Recreation Center, King-Menifee announced.
“For anyone who would like to come, we will give out school supplies while they last,” King-Menifee said. “We will also feed them, have some face-painting and games for the children.”
Chapter president Pamela Norris said the chapter will host the Time Gala on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Auburn University Arena, and the $50 ticket for admission will support scholarships and community programs facilitated by the sorority.
“We will have a band, disk jockey and all of the Mu Sigma Omega members will actually wear our colors of pink and green for the evening,” Norris said. “We’ve invited friends and family from far and wide to come and join us.”
King-Menifee said the anniversary weekend will end Sunday, Aug. 18, inviting all Alpha Kappa Alpha members to attend a service with the chapter in St. Paul AME Church at 11 a.m.
“We are excited and ready to go out to paint this town pink and green,” King-Menifee said. “If there is anyone we can help in this community, we are here. We do whatever it is to go out and help our community. Contact us, and we are coming.”