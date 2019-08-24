United Way of Lee County kicked off its annual campaign with a breakfast Friday morning to update donors, staff and volunteers and encourage them moving forward.
The goal of this year’s campaign is $925,000, said Becky Benton, executive director for the United Way of Lee County.
For the upcoming year, United Way will focus on businesses and the work-place, Benton said, hoping for support from organizations like Briggs and Stratton, the school systems in Opelika and Auburn, Auburn University and more.
The theme for the year is "imagine what we can do together."
“Our goal is to try and provide as many services as we can to help the people who are hurting, doing positive things in the community, to help children, so that they’re ready to succeed in school and do all that we can just to make the community stronger and better,” she said.
Each year the campaign is used to help 27 agencies, programs and initiatives, Benton said. The four main areas of focus are focused on education, times of crisis, health/independence and the overall strengthening of the community.
When people choose to donate to the United Way of Lee County, they can know their money is being used valuably.
Any organization interested in being supported by the United Way must send in information on its goals, who it helps, how it used money in the past and more, she said. Then a group of 25-30 volunteers will evaluate the organization.
“So it’s not one person, it’s not New York, it’s not D.C. deciding how the funds are spent,” Benton said. “It’s your neighbors, your friends, your co-workers, volunteers in this community who know the needs of this community, the challenges of this community, that make those funding decisions.”
The breakfast kicked off the fundraising efforts. Guests ate while Benton gave a welcome and Rod Cater, the Campaign Chairman for United Way of Lee County, gave the leadership recognition.
“United Way is making a difference in the lives of people here in Lee County,” Cater said. “United Way’s reach is broad and is deep. Let’s continue to imagine what we can do together, all we have to do is just ask.”
Sheriff Jay Jones was the invited key note speaker for the breakfast kick-off.
“2019 has not been very kind to us,” Jones said. “We’ve been confronted with events that have changed lives forever.”
Jones went on to remind listeners of the February Dollar General officer shooting, the March 3 tornadoes, Auburn police officer William Buechner killed on duty, and Rod and Paula Bramblett lost after a car crash in May, and most recently the loss of Opelika native and New Orleans television reporter Nancy Parker.
“How do you cope as a community,” Jones said. “How do you cope as family with these issues that affect us all either some small or very large way?
"Well I would offer that certainly a faith in a high power and an eternal father that knows everything that we’re not supposed to, that will be explained in due time. And then, of course, something that each one of us can do, and have done, is the support of a community. And that’s the whole point about United Way.”
Although this event was the start of the annual campaign, United Way is well on its way with a sum of $205,000 already raised. Many organizations were a part of the pacesetter group that raised funds early.
“This is at 22.2 percent of our goal, so we are so thankful and so proud of these pacesetters,” said the campaign manager for the United Way of Lee County, Kimberly Myers.
The 2020 Pacesetters included the city of Auburn, the city of Opelika, East Alabama Medical Center, Leadership Giving Program, National Bank of Commerce, the Residential Division, Southern States Bank, Target, United Way Partner Agencies and Wells Fargo.
“I think United Way works best when we’re all participating and we don’t need a lot from anybody, but it’s collectively us putting all of our resources together to help the community and make it stronger,” Benton said.