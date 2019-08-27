Since opening its doors for the first time in the late summer of 1989 in downtown Opelika, the Museum of East Alabama has managed to thrive and educate the surrounding community and visitors alike.
Now in its 30th year of operation, the museum has experienced significant growth, in both facilities and artifacts.
Executive Director Glenn Buxton has managed the daily operations of the museum and the curation of artifacts since 2006. Having retired in 2000 from a broadcast radio journalism career that spanned 45 years, Buxton entered the role with just a general interest of history.
“They needed a director and wanted to know if I would come out and just keep the building open for them,” Buxton said. “But after a few months, I decided that it wouldn’t be a bad idea for me to stay here.”
Under Buxton’s leadership, the museum welcomes a steady stream of more than 2,000 visitors a year and underwent a $100,000 renovation in 2010. The project was completed by students in the College of Architecture, Design and Construction at Auburn University with professor and school head Clark Lundell overseeing it.
In the early stages of the museum’s development, founders Eleanor and John T. Harris petitioned for donations through local newspapers and received an outpour of support from the community.
After its opening and as years went by, as artifacts were donated, curators put them on display in random areas. With no system of organization in place, multiples of the same artifact were put on display and space inside the museum became limited.
“The museum prior, I thought, to 2010 looked a lot like a thrift shop rather than a museum,” Buxton said, recalling some of the reasons behind the renovation. Every item displayed, apart from a harp gifted by the Alabama Department of Archives and History in Montgomery, was donated by a local individual or entity in the community or surrounding area.
In addition to detailing their structural plans, in the renovation proposal the students submitted to the museum board, they also suggested laying the artifacts out in six sections: industry, military, lifestyle, transportation, people of east Alabama and home goods.
A request that Buxton initially thought would be out of budget, a mural going across the ceiling overhang in the middle of the museum, also was fulfilled.
Since the renovation’s completion, the museum has continued to put more artifacts on display and curate more exhibits.
Its hands-on fire station exhibit, introduced last year, has become its biggest attraction for visitors with children.
Designed to resemble what a fire station of the time looked like, the exhibit is equipped with an actual 1959 fire truck and a firemen’s pole brought in from an old fire station. The exhibit also is a favorite of museum board president, Jim Hardin.
Going forward, Hardin says that the museum wants to maintain the inventory already being displayed and expand its facility to make room for items that have yet to be displayed.
“There’s not as much emphasis on history as there may have been in the past, and we have a lot of items that are sort of artifacts of a bygone era,” Hardin said. “So hopefully, we can pass some information on to a younger generation and preserve some important artifacts from the area.”