The Super 7 series of seven high school state championship football games will return to Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium this December in an unusual consecutive-years occurrence.
That extra event on the calendar will mean teams and their fan base from 14 programs will be in the area, bringing their spending dollars with them at a time already considered the busiest shopping season of the year.
All said, it means a nice boost to the local economy, and for those who are first-time visitors, it means exposure to Lee County’s numerous fine offerings that might tempt many to return.
It is yet another way of marketing and promoting Lee County, and local retail managers should take advantage of it.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association met last week and made the return official, giving Auburn the hosting rights in back-to-back seasons with the 2018 and now 2019 championships.
Normally, the series is rotated between Auburn and Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama; however, the latter cannot host the event this year because of stadium renovations taking place.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders has and continues to play an active role in convincing the association of the benefits of playing its championships in the state’s premiere collegiate venues. He points out how the players enjoy competing on the big stage and making memories they’ll never forget.
Continuing that venue cycle in future years, however, remains undecided, as no contracts are in place for playing the games in 2021 and beyond.
Anders and the city of Auburn, and their counterparts in Tuscaloosa, should continue to lobby for this recent back-and-forth arrangement to become a longstanding tradition.
Local businesses might want to join that lobbying effort as well, given that the economic impact in Auburn hosting this year’s Super 7 is estimated to approach $2.5 million.
That, for the Auburn-Opelika area, is a winning tally.