Tallapoosa County Sheriffs' Girls Ranch former director Jimmy Harmon recently stepped down to accept a similar position in North Carolina as CEO of Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth & Families.
That opened the door at the Girls Ranch for longtime ranch house parent Candice Gully, who accepted and has taken over the role of director.
The Girls Ranch serves as a foster home for 10-20 girls from abusive or abandonment situations, and it is supported by the sheriffs of Lee, Chambers and Tallapoosa counties. The ranch is located on Girls Ranch Road between Auburn and Lake Martin.
Gully and her husband are no strangers to the ranch and serve as an effective team, Boys and Girls Ranches of Alabama CEO Nick Rauccio said. “She’s well acquainted with the system, and she really cares about those girls. She is so great at being a mom and raising those girls. You look at the childcare and the business sides of the operation, and the childcare side is what we are all about.”
Gully said she is excited for the opportunity.
“For seven of those years, my husband and I were house parents directly involved in the everyday lives of the children,” Gully said. “During those years, there have been 74 girls that have come through our house and called us mom and dad. After seven years, I stepped back and became a relief parent, working on fundraising and getting involved in the community.”
Mentored by Harmon, who departed for his new job earlier this summer, Gully said she wants to maintain the former directors aspirations to improve the ranch by renovating the gym to be utilized by the ranch residents and the community.
‘A big dream’
“Moving forward, we have a gym on the property that at this time is not able to be used,” Gully said. “It has holes in the roof and black mold setting in. Rauccio and I are working on the blueprints to get that gym remodeled. It will be place for our girls to have as a recreation center for volleyball and basketball. Our girls are heavily involved in extra-curricular activities in their school, and now, they will have a place on campus where they can practice and invite their friends.”
In the 1980’s, the gym functioned as a recreation and community center for church basketball tournaments, and once renovations are complete, the facility will be utilized for the same purpose to give back to the community, Gully explained.
“What we would like to do with the gym is make it a community center,” Gully said. “There’s not a place like that around here where small boys and girls clubs in the area and churches can use the facility as a resource. We would love to be able to open that facility to the children and the community. That’s my big dream.”
Gully mentioned another interest to continually develop the college program at the ranch.
“We have two girls right now in college, and they are doing phenomenal,” Gully said. “Their grade point average was a 3.2. We have an early childhood education and cosmetology student. We provide a home for those college students to give them a good foundation as they start off in their adult life. I’m excited to be able to see that college program grow.”
‘It takes a village’
The ranch has a current deficit of qualified house parents to care for more than 20 residents, occupying a single home at the ranch, Gully emphasized.
“Right now, we have to find those Christian, mission-minded couples willing to step back from their life as they know it and step into a role and parent children that are in need,” Gully said. “These are children that have never had a mom and dad working together in unison in a home. Reaching out into the community and finding those people that need to be here is a challenge for me. This isn’t a job. It’s our life.”
Residents interested in the house-parent position, donating or offering a specialized skill to assist the ranch can call (256) 896-4113, but the community can contribute to upcoming fundraisers as well.
“We have strong bonds in the community,” Gully said. “The thing is local churches, support groups, clubs and agencies don’t support the ranch for the director. They do it to support the children, and though there maybe someone different sitting behind the desk, the children are the same. This is a community effort around here. It takes a village.”