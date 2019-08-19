The Tallapoosa County Sheriffs’ Girls Ranch is looking to develop an equestrian program to instill responsibility and psychologically therapy for its residents suffering from physical and emotional abuse.
As the program grows, ranch residents will have the opportunity to learn about equestrian health, riding and safety, ranch equestrian program director Bayron Knight said.
“If you have to take care of horses, cows or chickens on the farm, that’s a lot of responsibility,” Knight said. “It teaches life lessons as far as death and birth because you will lose animals, so there’s a lot they can learn. If you are having a bad day, that horse is not going to judge you.”
The local Girls Ranch, located on a pastoral rural road between Auburn and Lake Martin, is sponsored by the sheriffs' offices of Lee, Chambers and Tallapoosa counties. It serves as a foster home for girls abandoned or abused, and helps them establish a better quality of life as they grow toward adulthood.
After searching for four young women from the ranch to participate in a fundraising clinic at Stratford Equestrian Farms, LLC. Saturday, Oct. 20 in Waverly, Alabama, Knight said he expressed an interest to create an equestrian program at the ranch in Camp Hill.
“To get a horse program going, it’s a lot of time,” Knight said. “It’s not like you can come do it a few weeks and spend a few hour here and there. It’s like a full-time job. People came to the ranch and did some things with them, but (it wasn’t) on a consistent basis. There are a lot of benefits to having this here with these girls, and you can learn life lessons on the farm.”
Most donations to the ranch feed the residents, so Knight is seeking potential donors to fund the equestrian program.
“We are taking donations now if anyone would like to donate to the horse program,” Knight said. “We need some trail saddles, and you can never have enough bridles and bits. If people normally donate a $1,000 to the ranch, we don’t want them to shift that to the horse program. We don’t want to take away from the ranch.”
Strides on rides
Stratford Equestrian Farms, LLC. owner and horse program trainer Holly Brown has facilitated lessons on riding safety and the basics of riding as well as horse health, control and bonding for the young women from the ranch.
“They have come to my farm, and we’ve learned about grooming, placing a halter on, how to lead a horse and brushing,” Brown said. “We’ve also done a little bit of vet work, learning how to take heart rates and physicals on horses as well as the riding portion.”
According to Brown, lessons on safety are the highest priority, requiring the ranch visitors to wear helmets and ensuring no one falls off a horse.
“I’m really big on safety,” Brown said. “We have a lot of lessons on how to be around horses, their body language, what to expect on the ground and their movements. We are learning how weather affects horses. They are learning how to be confident around them, and if your body language shows you’re intimidated, how the horse reacts to that.”
Brown emphasized horses can sense the attitude of their riders, and she has taught the ranch’s young students therapeutic exercises to alleviate stress before saddling a horse for a ride.
“A horse can tell if you are having a bad day,” Brown said. “They can tell if you are upset. If a kid comes up with a bad attitude, a horse can pick up on that. We talk about walking in, taking a deep breath and starting with a really long grooming session to kind of bring their anxiety and frustration from a 10 to a two before getting on the animal.”
As Brown continued to teach and conduct riding sessions for the ranch’s young women, the equestrian program trainer has seen a notable difference in one of her riders.
“She was new to the ranch, and she hardly said two words,” Brown said. “She was very shy. She realized all of us were the same, and she opened up. In two sessions, she was a completely different child. You couldn’t stop her from talking. She wanted to tell you all about her day. She learned all the horses’ names and asked us questions.”
‘Ride at the ranch’
RFDTV’s ‘Best of America by Horseback’ host and executive producer Tom Seay has collaborated with Knight to plan the ‘Ride at the Ranch’ three-day fundraising event at the girls ranch on Friday, Nov. 8 to Sunday, Nov. 10.
“When you have people that are supportive and there for you, you grow from that,” Seay said. “I’m a farmer. You plant seeds, and when you grow a crop, it multiples. I think the future of these girls is about the good they will do for others. They are impressive people, and if you haven’t met them, you need to.”
The main attraction will be more than 200 participants saddling up together on guided or unguided rides, but the event includes food and tack vendors, fireside chats with Tom and Pat Seay, a performance by comedian Jody Fuller, a banquet, barn dance and a horseshoe forging competition.
“There will be a clinic going on down here,” Knight said. “Ed Dabney is coming from Georgia. He’s an international horse trainer. He’s trains horses to be in movies like ‘War Horse.’ Sometimes he rides those horses as a stunt person. He’s trained a lot of people overseas including some of the royal family riders. He’s done a lot of clinics.”
The fundraiser is free to the public, but potential riders must preregister by calling (256) 872-1535 and place a deposit of $50 to hold a spot in the upcoming ride.
“The price to ride for the weekend is $125,” Knight said. “That includes primitive camping. Any of the money we make from the ride or anything we do, we keep for the horse program. If you like horses or want to be around horses, this is the place to be.”
Donors interested in funding the Tallapoosa County Sheriffs’ Girls Ranch equestrian program can call (256) 896-4113 to schedule a contribution or learn more about the ranch and the upcoming fundraiser.