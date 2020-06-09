An Auburn manufacturer has landed a $143 million federal contract to make storage materials COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, city officials announced Tuesday.
SiO2 Materials Science, located in Auburn Technology Park West, makes a combination of plastic containers with glass coatings for biological drugs and vaccines. The new contract will mean about 200 more jobs locally, on top of the 200 already here.
“We are excited to see the growth that SiO2 is experiencing and are grateful to have such a high-caliber industry leader right here in Auburn,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders in a city press release. “Thanks to all involved for their efforts to help in the fight against COVID-19 here in our community and across our nation.”
Phillip Dunlap, the city’s economic development director, added there could be further announcements this month about the SiO2 deal and other manufacturing prospects for the city; however, he declined to mention any specifics due to ongoing discussions with various parties.
The company will have to double its local staff of 200 engineers, scientists and technicians, most of whom live in Lee County and are Auburn University graduates. SiO2 is partnering with Auburn city officials to host job fairs to find new employees for its 165,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Auburn.
Interested applicants can learn more Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and again June 18, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Auburn Center for Developing Industries, 1500 Pumphrey Ave.
The contract with the U.S. Department of Defense was negotiated with help from U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) and local and state officials, according to Bobby Abrams, chief executive officer of SiO2.
“We are extremely grateful for U.S. Senator Richard Shelby’s steadfast support and assistance, and we’re honored to collaborate with our government so a COVID-19 vaccine can be safely and quickly distributed,” said Abrams.
“The State of Alabama and the City of Auburn for many years have been very supportive of SiO2 Materials Science during its research, development, commercialization and now scale-up phases of the company,” he added.
