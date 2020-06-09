Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LEE...CENTRAL TALLAPOOSA AND SOUTHWESTERN CHAMBERS COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT... AT 209 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR STILL WATERS RESORT, OR 8 MILES SOUTH OF DADEVILLE, MOVING NORTH AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AUBURN, OPELIKA, DADEVILLE, CAMP HILL, LA FAYETTE, JACKSONS' GAP, WAVERLY, STURKIE, OAK BOWERY, RIDGE GROVE, STILL WATERS RESORT, WEST CHAMBERS, SOUTHERN LAKE MARTIN, EASTERN LAKE MARTIN, NORTHERN LAKE MARTIN, ROBERT G. PITTS AIRPORT, SUSANNAH CROSSING, MAXWELL GUNTER RECREATION AREA, BLUE CREEK MARINA AND DARE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&