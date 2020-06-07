Lee County commissioners will vote Monday on extending a sales tax to finance capital improvements sought by Lee County Schools.
The levy would raise money to pay off a $24.16 million bond issue the school district wants for “acquiring, constructing and equipping certain additional improvements to the public schools.”
More details should be available during the meeting, as well as the county school board’s electronic meeting via Zoom Tuesday.
Also on the agenda for the Lee County Commission, which meets in person at 5 p.m.:
• An update from Director Rita Smith on county Emergency Management Agency operations, including support to other agencies during the coronavirus outbreak. Smith will also review the first meeting of the agency’s strategic planning committee, during which logistics and communications were discussed;
• A letter from resident Nancy Shields about the lack of social distancing at the county courthouse when she went to get new tags for her vehicle. She also said she left the courthouse after being asked to wear a face mask;
• A citizen’s request to cut the speed limit on Lee Road 260 from 45 miles per hour to 35 mph. County highway staff have endorsed the change.
