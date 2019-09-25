March 3rd, 2020, could change the face of education by eliminating the Alabama school board and superintindent. The League of Women Voters of East Alabama met to discuss Alabama education and the upcoming vote on Sept. 16.
The League invited Tracie West, a member of the school board for District 2, to speak at the meeting and express her thoughts on how school boards are run and what the vote, which could lead to the board being appointed by the governor, could mean for Alabama. Additionally, it invited Trisha Crain, education reporter for AL.com to speak on the matter.
“The League of Women Voters of East Alabama seeks to educate voters on various issues, especially those with local effects,” said co-president of the league, Kim White. “By holding the event well in advance of the election, voters can become aware of the issue, do their own research, and be prepared to make a decision in March.”
White said it chose their respective speakers for their experience in the field of education.
West previously served as a member of the Auburn City School Board before her election to the state board.
The vote, if passed, would eliminate the board of education. In its place, Gov. Kay Ivey would appoint a commission of education.
In this vote, the superintendent position would also be removed and a state secretary of education position would replace it.
“This constitutional amendment has sort of been bubbling in the background, in my opinion, from lawmakers who have been dissatisfied with some time with not only necessarily the demeanor of the board … I think that the lawmakers felt that the work could be done better,” West said.
West said that the vote would be certified and there would be a period of time before all positions were dropped.
Crain went over different models used for school boards around the country. In one model, adopted by ten states, the governor appoints both the board and the chief.
A second model allows for the governor to appoint the board and the board appoints the chief, while the third model has the governor appoint the board with citizens electing the chief.
Model four has the voters electing the board and the board elects the chief. Other states adopt their own practices such as in Minnesota and Wisconsin where there is no board of education.
One question that Crain posed was what will happen if the vote is not approved.
“Do working relationships among policy leaders at the state and local levels function in a way that reinforces student success and policy cohesion in our state,” Crain said.
West fielded this question and said that when she first started on the board she reached out to the lawmakers in Alabama to build relationships and they told her she was the first board member from her district to do so.
West and Crain agreed that there were pros and cons to both sides of the issue and that it comes down to who the board is, rather than what the vote is.
An audience member asked if there would be requirements for a governor-appointed board.
The board of nine would have four non-white appointments and the governor would have to discuss his/her appointments with the minority caucus, West said.
The current board has two African-American women, five white women and two white males.
When an audience member asked what checks and balances would be in place if the board were changed to appointed, West said that this would be determined more on who the representative is.
“Education is vital for a functioning democracy,” White said. “With Alabama frequently ranking low in assessments of education metrics, it is an especially urgent issue for our state. In March, voters will choose whether to continue electing representatives to the State Board of Education. We believe it is important for voters to have more information when making this decision.”
