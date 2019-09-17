The most popular news website in Lee County has a new look.
Now, oanow.com loads faster and is easier to read on your phone or tablet. Our online readership is growing, so it’s important we continue to make improvements to the website and offer readers a better experience.
You will find that our website is simpler to navigate. Readers will be able to easily find the topics that interest them so they can quickly catch up on the day's news.
Our community websites continue to grow in popularity and have a new look as well. Check out the websites for Opelika, Auburn and east Alabama news to learn everything happening in these communities.
Thank you for your continued readership. If it weren’t for you, our original reporting, special reports and award-winning journalism wouldn’t be possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.