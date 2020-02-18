State officials have ordered a public hearing regarding the discharge permit for the proposed Creekwood granite quarry near Opelika.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management "has determined a public hearing is necessary as result of of requests received by the Department during the public notice period for the draft permit," according to a Feb. 7 notification letter sent to CreekWood Resources LLC by the agency, and released Tuesday by Opelika city officials.
CreekWood must pay a public hearing fee of $8,450 before the hearing date is set.
A phone message for comment left for CreekWood's Jeffrey Major, who is listed on incorporation and permit paperwork as the Managing Member, was not returned as of Tuesday afternoon.
The permit in question - NPDES Permit No. AL00845018 - would allow CreekWood to pump sediment-filled water out of the quarry and into six surrounding ditches that empty into Saughahatchee Lake. According to the permit application, that volume could go as high as 110,000 gallons per day.
Residents have until Thursday to submit letters against, or for, the quarry proposal to ADEM. Go to https://bit.ly/323JUev for more information.
In other quarry developments, Opelika Utilities has formally joined the fight against the project.
The utilities' board of directors voted Monday to oppose the CreekWood project. It is the most recent of many entities, including the Lee County Commission and city of Auburn, to stand with the Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and the city of Opelika.
The lake serves as the city’s main water supply, as well as a secondary source for Auburn and nearby rural communities within the county. According the board’s resolution, the quarry could potentially affect “ground-water and surface-water systems,” which would increase the cost of treating the water and lower its efficiency.
Guy Gunter, Opelika’s city attorney, was also present during the meeting to provide information about legal measures the city has taken thus far and what a potential trail would entail. Two law firms, one local and one based out of Birmingham, have been tapped to represent the city.
Although the total legal fees for the case are unknown, but Gunter expressed that it would ultimately be expensive; estimating the cost to come to hundreds of thousands of dollars. With the case being based on science, he said, they’ll need to hire the appropriate specialists to help with their case.
