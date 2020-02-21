A public hearing with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management concerning the proposed granite quarry is set for March 31 at the Opelika Performing Arts Center.
ADEM announced Friday that it “received sufficient requests to warrant a public hearing” since it began accepting public comments on Jan. 21. Additionally, the department has also extended the public comment period to receive letters to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and other city officials have strongly encouraged residents, businesses and organizations to write letters to ADEM, even providing a template letter on the city’s website.
Fuller expressed his thanks to the city in a notice released Friday announcing the date and time of the hearing, saying “our voices have been heard.”
More details on this story will be updated soon.
