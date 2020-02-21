Opponents of the CreekWood quarry proposal will get their chance to sound off against it next month.
A public hearing with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management concerning the proposed granite quarry is set for March 31 at the Opelika Performing Arts Center.
The quarry, which would be located on County Road 168 near Opelika, is proposed by Creek-Wood Resources, LLC, with a company address in Florence.
The company is seeking the necessary air and water permits to operate a granite quarry at the site.
ADEM announced Friday that it “received sufficient requests to warrant a public hearing” since it began accepting public comments Jan. 21.
The department also has extended the public comment period to receive letters to 5 p.m. April 1.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and other city officials have strongly encouraged residents, businesses and organizations to write letters to ADEM, even providing a template letter on the city’s website.
Fuller expressed his thanks to the city in a notice released Friday announcing the date and time of the hearing, saying “our voices have been heard.”
CreekWood spokeswoman Elizabeth Revell did not respond to a request for comment from the Opelika-Auburn News.
The Opelika City Council voted Monday to hire Starnes, Davis and Florry out of Birmingham to represent it, along with Samford and Denson of Opelika, in the fight against the proposed quarry. City officials said Richard Davis from the Birmingham firm has dealt with cases like the CreekWood one.
The Lee County Commission and other local municipalities have joined the opposition to CreekWood.
“The site of the quarry is surrounded on three sides by the Opelika city limits and it’s near, many on the north side, to Opelika residential communities,” City Attorney Guy Gunter told commissioners earlier this month.
The commission voted to have Judge Bill English write an ordinance against the quarry, with County Attorney Stan Martin.
