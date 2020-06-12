COVID-19 in Lee County

East Alabama Medical Center nurse Mindy Holderfield explains the test to a coronavirus testing patient at the drive-thru testing center located at the old Health Plus Fitness Center in Auburn.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is reinforcing its safer at home recommendations after more than 800 COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day.
 
There were 848 new cases reported in Alabama on Thursday, the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since case tracking began in March, according to ADPH.
 
“COVID-19 spreads quickly, and your actions affect others,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “More than ever since the pandemic began, we need people to social distance, wear face coverings in public, and practice good respiratory hygiene.”
 
There are 22,474 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 750 deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH. 
 
ADPH says it is safer for Alabama residents to stay at home due to ongoing community transmission.
 
Measures needed to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 are as follows:
  • ​Cover coughs and sneezes, do not touch your face, and wash hands often.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home.
  • Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others not in your household.
  • Use cloth face coverings when in public.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently used items and touched surfaces often.

Any person can contract COVID-19, but certain people are more at risk including:

  • People who are close contacts of someone known to have COVID-19, for example healthcare workers, or household members.
  • Persons over 65 years of age and those with serious health conditions -- heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, HIV, any condition that affects the immune system, persons with body mass index over 40, persons with liver disease, persons who live in long-term care. 

Alabama has experienced outbreaks at the workplace, long-term care facilities, and as a result of large gatherings, such as those occurring during the Memorial Day holiday. Although an estimated 13,500 Alabamians are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, too many people have experienced short- and long-term complications.

ADPH reminds the public that their own behavior is crucial to stay healthy and to protect their family and community. For more information, go to alabamapublichealth.gov.

