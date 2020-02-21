Auburn history lovers were recently treated to a survey of historical African American sites in the South.
The event, which was part of the Alabama Brown Bag Lecture Series, was held at the Boykin Community Center. The Other Lifelong Learning Institute, The Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities and the Boykin Center partnered to bring the event to residents.
Shari Williams of Auburn University’s College of Liberal Arts offered a presentation of historical sites in eight counties in Alabama, from Macon County to Perry County.
“The sites that we’re going to look at today are reflecting of the black experience before, during and after enslavement,” Williams said. “And these sites reflect the struggles and triumphs of African American people.
Some of the historical sites have clearly built markers, like Creek Stand AME Zion Church and Cemetery in Macon County, while others are not as well-known in the community, such as a Civil War battle site in Russell County.
“There are grand and elaborate African American historical sites, but the sites that we’re going to look at today tend to have a significance that’s not often associated with aesthetics and it does connect to meaning and memory,” Williams said.
The last Civil War battle
Williams plucked a site out of Russell County that the audience may not have been familiar with.
First, Williams discussed what some historians have dubbed the last battle of the war, held in Columbus, Ga., through Alabama.
“Even after the military was desegregated, (African American) service was sometimes menial or if they were in combat, then their sacrifices weren’t acknowledged as readily as others who fought,” she said.
Henry Pace, an enslaved man, at the time of this battle, decided to join Union Army Gen. James Wilson in a raid across the South, Williams said.
After his service to Wilson, Pace applied for a pension and was denied, she said.
Pace, Williams said, was present at the last battle of the Civil War.
“We don’t think of that as an African American historical site, but African American men were there,” she said. “And, so hopefully that shakes up a little bit our ideas about what qualifies.”
Creek Stand AME Zion Church and Cemetery
African American communities often had few places where they could feel free, undisturbed and act in positions of leadership, Williams said. Church was one of those locations.
Creek Stand AME Zion Church and Cemetery is one of four historic locations that Williams chose to discuss.
The church was founded in 1985 after a man named James Ellison donated the land. The cemetery has been added to the Alabama Historic Cemetery Register, and the church is one of the sites of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, Williams said.
The Lavender Inn, Tuskegee Historic Cobb House
A slave plantation, a Southern home by James Cobb, is now in the possession of two African Americans.
The owners, who have chosen to turn the location into a bed-and-breakfast, know the history and embrace the site as the future for African Americans and a return to the South, Williams said.
“I hope that this presentation has accomplished a couple things,” she said. “… To give us all hope that we have a bright future. We can make history what we want it to be, and we don’t have to repeat things that happened in the past.”
Randall Williams, an audience member, asked the professor what she thought of Southern plantations being used in a manner of celebration — weddings and parties for example.
“I’m wondering what (The Lavender Inn), which was the home of a slave owner and built by slaves no doubt, what that does to that dynamic, Randall Williams said.
Shari Williams said that often when these homes and locations are used for weddings and other events, the history is not shared.
“With this site, you have something that is a little bit different dynamic in that it’s not celebrating the antebellum era at the expense of African American contribution,” Williams said. “But it’s African Americans having the capability and the vision to go back to this site and make it into something.”
Betsy McGuire, another event attendee, proposed another example of an antebellum-style home used in a positive light.
The Cline-Wallace House in Shelby County is attempting to re-imagine its space, she said.
An African American dance company recently performed in the building.
“It was very effective and really quite astounding for how a space like that can be used to inspire lots of thought and questions,” McGuire said.
