Lisa Pierce is trading the comfort of her home for a small wooden shack nestled on the side of Auburn United Methodist Church. The director of the Alabama Rural Ministry is planning on spending the next week in her new accommodations.
With a ceiling high enough for an adult to stand up to their full height, but only wide enough to fit a twin size mattress, Pierce hopes to start a dialogue with passersby about the organization’s mission and encourage them to join in the effort.
“We’re a home repair ministry and we work with families that are on low income who need some kind of home repair assistance,” She said. “And now with the tornadoes, we’re also doing tornado recovery so this becomes a very visual way for people to see what we mean when we say ‘sub-standard housing’ or poverty housing.”
When the ministry does repairs they focus on making them energy efficient, paying close attention to flooring and roofing. Accessibility is also a priority, with them occasionally constructing wheelchair ramps if the home resident needs one.
Pierce will be staying in the shack until Wednesday, Oct. 2, to bring awareness to conditions which some families have to go through. In the first day alone with the heat refused to let up and being without an air conditioner, she had the windows of the shack open for air to circulate. Throughout the week, she’ll have her meals brought to her and the Wesley Foundation of Auburn United Methodist Church is allowing her to use their restrooms.
“I think it’s really more that it helps me connect with the families we serve with. So that’s kind of the driving motivation,” She said. “Because I know that families are probably sitting outside their house because they don’t have air conditioning and it’s super-hot, and that’s a huge health risk for our elderly.”
In previous years, the weather tended to pose an issue when time came around for her to move into the shack. Just last year, having moved in right as Hurricane Michael hit land, the shack had to be strapped to the poles the waterproof tarp was strung on to keep it stable. While inside the shack, Pierce said she couldn’t help but think about the families that had no other option but to endure dangerous weather in whatever housing they had.
“I think everyone deserves to live in decent housing and we have, unfortunately, some citizens who live in substandard housing,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said, having come to sit with Pierce on the morning of her first day in the shack. “With what [the Alabama Rural Ministry] is doing and with folks like me who will assist and help, we can improve that situation.”
Taking advantage of social media, this year she will be updating the organization’s website with blog posts on daily happenings and things that particularly stood out to her.
Supporters have been mailing in donations, utilizing the organization’s text-to-give and link-to-give options as well as giving through the ministry’s website at arm-al.org.
Pierce expects a good bit of foot traffic over the weekend thanks to the Auburn University football game on Saturday, and with the Wheelbarrow of Change anchored in front of the shack, she hopes visitors will donate what they can. Last year’s campaign raised $116,000 and this year the ministry hopes to exceed that by raising $125,000.
