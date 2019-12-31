The clock will tick closer … 11:57 … 11:58 … 11:59 … 12:00. People will cheer, clink champagne and some will share a New Year’s kiss.
During the celebrations many will share a few alcoholic beverages and then head home to start 2020. However, to make sure that 2020 doesn’t start with a car crash, DUI or hospital visit, don’t drink and drive.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) shared a press release that encouraged people to select a designated driver or another means of getting home.
After the New Year’s parties end, Alabama Troopers will be patrolling the roads. Stay safe and don’t drink and drive. The Troopers began patrolling Dec. 20 and will continue through Jan. 1, the ALEA release said.
“During this time, ALEA has assigned all available Troopers to patrol Alabama roadways and bolster enforcement efforts to prevent traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities,” the release said. “The agency also is participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, designed to curb alcohol- and/or drug-impaired driving.”
The extra funding needed for the patrolling is provided by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and the Alabama Department of Transportation, the release said.
“Our goal is simply to save lives,” said Hal Taylor, ALEA’s Secretary.
