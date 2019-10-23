The 2019 ‘All In, All Pink Breast Cancer Awareness’ event will begin at 11 a.m. Friday on Auburn University’s green space, 500 Heisman Drive, and will be a time for survivors, supporters and the family and friends of victims to come together.
The event will also be educational with materials about breast cancer and free health screenings.
LaKeisha King-Menifee, who serves as the Compensation & Pension Provider at Central Alabama Veterans HealthCare Systems, will speak, with Patti Sweatman, who was a nurse for 31 years.
There will be booths and entertainment with a performance by the Auburn Gospel Choir. This is the second year that the choir has performed at the event.
Though held at the university, this event is open to the community.
“All In, All Pink is a community wide event and every attendee can benefit in some way by coming to the event,” said Tinia Harris, the All In, All Pink event coordinator.
All In, All Pink 2019 is put on by the Vice President for University Outreach, the Office of Public Service, the Chi chapter of Phi Delta Chi Fraternity and Kappa Chi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
“This year we have worked to increase student involvement at the event,” Harris said. “Many of the organizations providing services are student lead which is great because students are the future in the field of medicine.”
“However our overall goals are still the same: to raise breast cancer awareness, celebrate the survivors, remember the victims, and promote good health and wellbeing for all.”
This is the ninth year that this event has taken place on campus to raise awareness for the deadly cancer.
The American Cancer Society said that there will be around 268,600 cases of breast cancer diagnosed in females in 2019 and out of this number; among them, 41,760 will die.
“Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent types of cancer seen today and is the second most diagnosed cancer in women,” Harris said. “Raising awareness for breast cancer is so important because early detection is the key to increasing chances of cure and survival.”
