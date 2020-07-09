East Alabama Medical Center had less than 60 beds available Thursday and hospital officials say the community is at another pivotal point in the fight against COVID-19.
“We had flattened the curve in our community, but due to relaxed state orders and an unwillingness by some people to follow the three simple guidelines needed to help control COVID-19, we are almost back to square one,” EAMC president and CEO Laura Grill said. “It’s frustrating and quite demoralizing to our staff and physicians, and those in our community who are following the rules.”
EAMC had 259 of its 314 beds occupied by patients Thursday, of which 36 patients were COVID-19 positive and two were awaiting COVID-19 test results, the hospital said.
“While that is still short of the 54 positive COVID-19 patients EAMC had at its presumed peak on April 11, the difference is that EAMC only had 164 total patients on that day,” EAMC said in a statement. “With nearly 100 more patients today, it brings great concern to think about the real possibility of surpassing that original peak of 54.”
Six nursing units at EAMC were also full and 27 of the 30 critical care beds were in use with the plan for only one of those patients to be moved to a regular bed Thursday, the hospital said.
Due to these factors, Thursday was considered a ‘red census’ day for EAMC, the second one this week, EAMC added.
Grill and other hospital officials are urging the community to follow these guidelines:
» Wash your hands often with warm water and soap, or use hand sanitizer anytime you have touched common surfaces that you feel could have exposed you to COVID-19. These include grocery carts, door handles, countertops, debit / credit card machines, cash money, etc.
» Social distancing of at least 6 feet from anyone outside of your household. This includes co-workers, customers at a store or restaurant, neighbors, church members, etc.
» Wear a mask when inside of a building other than your home. This includes work, stores / restaurants, churches, business offices, etc.
Grill said that many hospital officials are frustrated with how the community is responding to the virus after Alabama had its most COVID-19 cases confirmed in a day on Wednesday.
“This morning, Alabama announced 2,164 new cases in the past 24 hours—by far the most in a single day—and people are still debating the merits of wearing a mask, calling the virus a hoax and questioning qualified health officials on whether an asymptomatic person can spread the virus. It’s all very frustrating,” she said.
Local cases
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in east Alabama counties.
There were 657 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 1,494 in Lee County, 206 in Macon County, 657 in Russell County and 616 in Tallapoosa County as of Thursday night, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Chambers County had 12 new cases Wednesday, Lee County had 30, Macon County had four, Russell County had 68 and Tallapoosa County had 12.
There were 48,588 confirmed cases and 1,042 total deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.
There were 27 total COVID-19 deaths in Chambers County, 37 in Lee County, nine in Macon County and 69 in Tallapoosa County as of Thursday night, according to ADPH.
Lee County is averaging the more new COVID-19 cases per day than any other east Alabama county in the past 14 days.
Lee County is averaging about 33 new virus cases per day. However, since July 1-3 saw more than 50 new cases confirmed each day, the number of new cases confirmed per day has declined to about 27, according to ADPH data.
Chambers County is averaging eight new cases per day, Macon County is averaging about three, Russell County is averaging about 18 and Tallapoosa County is averaging about six, according to ADPH data.
EAMC call center
The demand for testing by EAMC is rising to the same levels it was when the pandemic hit Lee County in March.
EAMC performed 481 tests last week, which tied the second-most tests in a week by EAMC since the hospital began testing in mid-March, the hospital said.
The hospital is also seeing a sharp increase in the number of calls to its 334-528-SICK hotline. Calls to the hotline declined for six out of the seven weeks in April and May, but the number of calls has increased every week in June and into early July, EAMC said.
EAMC received 3,273 calls to the 334-528-SICK hotline from June 29 – July 3, the most since the last two weeks of March.
People experience COVID-19 symptoms can call 334-528-SICK from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday to be screened for a possible testing appointment.
The Hound
A popular Auburn restaurant announced Wednesday that it will be temporarily closing its doors due to employees testing positive for COVID-19.
The Hound posted on its website that two of its front-of-the-house staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant said it was temporarily closing out of an abundance of caution and to get the rest of the potentially exposed staff tested.
The Hound said that both staff members who tested positive for the virus had their temperature taken before entering the building, wore masks the entire time within the building, used gloves and regularly washed their hands during their shifts.
The cases do not appear to be related.
“It is our belief that given the circumstance, the contact tracing done with both employees, and extreme safety measures they have taken at work, that these two cases are related,” the Hound published in a statement.
Restaurant patrons who dined at the Hound during the past week may contact the restaurant if they need more information.
The Hound isn’t the first downtown Auburn restaurant to close temporarily due to COVID-19. The Auburn Draft House temporarily closed in June after a restaurant patron tested positive for COVID-19.
Amsterdam Café also temporarily closed in April after a staff member tested positive.
