Mayor Ron Anders applauded the citizens of Auburn Tuesday for how they have handled the coronavirus pandemic.
“In general, I’m very proud of our community the way they have rallied behind some of the requests that have been made, either from us as local leaders, or certainly from the governor,” said Anders during Tuesday night's city council meeting. “There’s certainly been an improvement in the recognition of the crisis that we’re currently in.
"I’m grateful for those people in the community that are heeding the call to stay inside."
Anders and City Manager Jim Buston met in a city room, while each other council member connected in remotely for Tuesday’s meeting.
This is not the only meeting of the city’s that will be held remotely. The Auburn Planning Commission will meet remotely on Thursday and the next city council meeting will also be held by Zoom.
New firetruck
The council members voted to approve the purchase of a new pumper truck for the Auburn Fire Division.
The truck will be for Fire Station No. 6, Buston said. Although the fire station has not been opened yet, Buston said it can take a year to get a new fire truck.
“Firetrucks usually take us about a year to get them, so it’ll be ready when the new fire station comes online,” he said.
New equipment, contracts
The council members voted and approved buying licenses for 86 audio visual surveillance devices for the new public safety building from Harris Security Systems.
The licenses are necessary for the devices to work, said City Manager Jim Buston. The cameras themselves were previously purchased.
The public safety building on North Ross Street will open this year, down the road from the current public safety building.
The purchase will cost the city approximately a little over $22,000.
The city of Auburn entered into two contracts with JACOBS Engineering Group, Inc.
“We use this group to help us with our wastewater system, so our sewer system,” Buston said.
JACOBS will supply engineering services for the city as part of Auburn’s former agreement with the group dated in Oct. 2018.
“The purpose of Task Order 2 is for JACOBS to provide professional engineering and consulting services to the City of Auburn on as‐needed basis with specific task instructions provided by the City of Auburn before any work is performed,” the city’s e-packet said.
Buston said this is a renewal of an old contract with JACOBS.
The second contract with JACOBS Engineering Group is part of the City of Auburn’s 20 year Wastewater Facilities Master Plan. The contract will not exceed $62,500 the e-packet said.
This is a five year update plan, Buston said.
JACOBS will update flow and loading projections, review the water discharge permit, review plans and compete the wastewater facilities master plan report, the e-packet said.
