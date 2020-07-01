As promised, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders is kicking off his ONE AUBURN initiative this month.
ONE AUBURN: One Read starts July 15, Anders announced Wednesday. He has selected “Under Our Skin” by former NFL tight end and Super Bowl winner Ben Watson as the primary title. A short list of alternative books is also available, including two additional nonfiction titles and a children’s book to help parents discuss diversity with kids.
“This effort is meant to foster meaningful small group discussions, whether you’re joining a group of individuals you’ve never met or reading a book with your small group or within an established book club. It’s not about finishing a book; it’s about getting to the heart of it — ideally with a diverse and multi-generational group of people,” said Anders. “I will be reading Ben Watson’s book, and I look forward to challenging myself and us learning from each other.”
Wednesday's announcement comes on the heels of Anders' unveiling of One Auburn last week, when the mayor told local press that, "...the city can and should do more to improve relations between black and white residents.
“Today, I ask our community to put aside some time to free yourself up and to make your community better. … It’s time for us to better recognize that we don’t live in a perfect town and there are real struggles here."
A limited number of the primary title and three companion books are available at the Auburn Public Library, available starting Monday. Reserve online catalog auburnalabama.org/library or calling 334-501-3190.
Those able to purchase a book are encouraged to support a local or independent bookstore in Auburn, Anders added.
The mayor is in the process of recruiting captains to lead discussion groups. Anyone interested in being a captain can email randers@auburnalabama.org. Residents are also encouraged to form their own discussion groups within existing small groups or book clubs that all use #OneAuburn.
