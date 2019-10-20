The community gathered on Sunday afternoon on Auburn's University's campus for for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's.
The event is designed to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and dementia and support those suffering, survivors, family members and caretakers.
This year’s walk began at 2:30 p.m. after words from Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Auburn University men’s head basketball coach Bruce Pearl.
“Everybody’s thanked us for being here,” Pearl said. “All me and my basketball team and coaches did was come out here to thank you for being here.”
Pearl shared that Alzheimer’s hit him closest to home when he worked at the University of Tennessee and watched a friend and coaching legend for the Volunteers' women's program, Pat Summitt, succumb to the disease in 2016.
“This is a devastating disease,” Pearl said. “One that needs to be conquered for our parents, for our grandparents, for the people that you love. And we are here today to make a difference.”
The AU Rhythm dance team also preformed at the event. Music pumped over the green space which was filled with walkers, students and community members. Furry friends even joined the effort, with several dogs making the walk.
“[The walk is important] to spread awareness about [Alzheimer’s] because it’s one of those that people don’t talk about, but it’s widespread.” Elizabeth Brice, who lost her grandmother to Alzheimer’s said she participates in the walk each year in her memory.
After the walk began, volunteers collected colored flowers that had been handed to participants. Each colored flower represented something different.
Those with blue flowers were suffering from either Alzheimer’s or dementia themselves while yellow flowers were for caretakers. Participants who held purple flowers were there supporting someone they had lost to the disease.
White flowers were held by those who believe in a cure and hope for the future while participants with orange flowers were there for support.
The collected flowers were then planted in the ground on the green space so that when participants returned they would see a ‘garden of promise’ waiting on them.
“This is a devastating disease that impacts a lot of people, $92,000 people in Alabama, there’s no telling what that number is in the Auburn and Opelika area,” Anders said. “It’s important for me to be a part of things and make our community a better place and there’s a lot of people out here that are showing their support for those that have been impacted by Alzheimer’s.”
Anders echoed sentiments that those affected are not just those afflicted by Alzheimer’s or dementia but their caretakers, family and friends.
The original goal for fundraising was $55,000 but Anders said that goal had already been surpassed and fundraising had reached: $62,000. He then told everyone they had raised the goal to $65,000 and encouraged people to continue giving.
Fundraising dollars are used by the Alzheimer’s association to provide care to patients and educational materials, Anders said.
“Ultimately the end of Alzheimer’s will come through research,” he said. “The money you raised to help fund and help the association, the non-profit with the greatest impact in the Alzheimer’s research worldwide, fund some of the most promising studies in this field.”
