The COVID-19 pandemic is biting into the city of Auburn’s tax collections, and mayor Ron Anders said Tuesday that city staff is looking at how much belt-tightening may be needed as a result.
“The city manager (Jim Buston) and staff are taking a hard look at our finances,” Anders said to open Tuesday night’s city council meeting, which was produced via Zoom and livestreamed on YouTube.
Anders referred to delaying capital projects as one possible source of savings in the near term; however, specific cuts won’t be identified until the city gets its sales tax and business license collections data for April.
“We will get past this … but we have to be realistic about the road we are traveling between here and there,” Anders told council members.
Buston promised the council members that he would get them the updated data and budget outlook as soon as it is available. He added that the city needs to know what Auburn University has planned for the fall semester in order to better gauge how many sales tax dollars will be available to spend.
In a related matter, Anders briefed council members on efforts by him and other Alabama mayors to lobby Gov. Kay Ivey to open restaurants, salons, gyms and the like.
“What we’re seeing now is that businesses should be allowed to open,” Anders said.
Moratorium
The council met in a work session just prior to the 7 p.m. regular meeting and authorized Buston to have city staffers draw up a resolution to extend the student housing moratorium through August.
The measure, first approved in February, was intended to halt approval of new projects for 90 days in response to citizens’ complaints about the considerable growth of student housing out away from the Auburn University campus.
Anders said the COVID-19 outbreak has got in the way of studying the problem. Extending the moratorium will give the city’s planning staff more time to study the matter and present options to the council, he said.
Expecting
Councilman Brett Smith logged into Tuesday’s meeting from East Alabama Medical Center, where he was waiting — with his expectant wife — for the arrival of their new daughter.
“Everyone here has been so professional,” Smith told his colleagues. “We couldn’t be in a safer place.”
