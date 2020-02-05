Cedric Anderson will become the next Auburn Police Chief, effective March 1.
Anderson will take Chief Paul Register’s place as Register moves into his new role as public safety director.
Anderson is a 27-year veteran of the Auburn Police Division and most recently served as the section chief for City operations, which included the patrol and records sections.
A longtime area resident, Anderson is U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of Auburn University who holds a master’s degree from Faulkner University. He is currently working on his doctorate at Auburn University.
Anderson has held nearly every rank within the police division since 1992, including patrolman, narcotics detective, supervisor in both the patrol and detective sections, patrol lieutenant, patrol captain and has served as assistant chief since 2016. He has also served the division as a polygraph examiner and as an internal affairs investigator.
Assistant Chief Will Mathews will also be promoted to deputy director of public safety over communications and emergency management, also effective March 1.
In other city business, Auburn City Council members once again Tuesday killed a telecommunications tower proposed for the Woodland Park neighborhood.
Several residents protested the plan at January's meeting, and Council members ultimately decided against approving the cell-phone tower for Verizon on Wimberly Road.
Residents attended Tuesday night’s meeting, however, because the cellphone tower was placed back on the agenda.
Council members had let the item ‘die on the table’ during the Jan. 21 meeting, which is not procedurally correct, City Manger Jim Buston said Tuesday night.
Representative Mark Lydon asked the council to consider postponing the vote until March. The council voted postponement. Ward 2 council member Kelley Griswold said citizens made themselves clear on the tower and postponing was not necessary.
Ward 6 member Bob Parsons agreed with Griswold and the council voted down the proposal.
SkyBar
SkyBar, the popular bar downtown that attracts college students and out of town guests on game days, has requested council vote on conditional use approval for an expansion. The expansion, which would add on an additional floor to be used for storage, as well as more bathrooms on the second floor.
Council member Beth Whitten asked in January that the item be moved to Tuesday's meeting to give SkyBar and the council time to review the request more carefully.
The drawings included in the plan are not clear, said Assistant City Manager Megan Crouch, and Whitten said there are also safety concerns associated with SkyBar.
“The important thing to know is that they’re adding a concrete deck on the second floor with bathrooms, new construction of bathrooms that would accommodate the additional occupants with the actual concrete space added being in the neighborhood of 1,300 square feet,” said Planning Director Forrest Cotten.
The vote was postponed Tuesday for another two weeks to give the council time to review the information.
HealthPlus
Buston addressed a growing concern over the closing of EAMC's HealthPlus pool.
The HealthPlus pool, recently closed by HealthPlus, is popular for physical therapy due to its warm water and salt water, rather than chlorine. It will be moving to a storefront location at the Auburn Mall.
"[EAMC have] told us that they are not interested in long-term lease of the pool, that they would be, if we really wanted to lease the pool, they would be interested in a nine to 12-month lease," Buston said. "They have plans to add 12 new primary care physicians to our community."
Residents of Auburn have packed the last several council meetings to voice support for the city of Auburn taking over the HealthPlus lease from EAMC.
Buston said that though the city has discussed the idea with EAMC, it is not fiscally reasonable for the city to take the pool over because it would be a short-term lease.
The pool area requires several renovations, Buston has said, including a new entryway.
"The pool is not in the best of shape, it needs some repair," he said. "There's a circulation pump that is out that needs replacement. They believe that the pool probably should be drained and acid-washed and resealed. The boiler needs a burner replaced."
Additionally, he said that EAMC would not supply instructors or materials for the area in case of a lease.
A lot of the residents' concern is based on the fact that HealthPlus was the only heated, salt water pool in the area - although the Opelika SportsPlex has agreed to raise its temperature.
"So given all that, my recommendation to the council was that we take whatever efforts and money that we would have spent on this, we bring our Boykin pool front and center more quickly than what we had planned," Buston said.
A new pool at the Boykin Community Center was originally in Phase Two of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, but it has been moved up on the schedule.
"If we'd have known that this was going to happen, we would have probably put the pool in Phase One and got a little further out in front of this," said Mayor Ron Anders. "But that has been a surprise and we're going to do the best we can to provide a facility that will accommodate these types of needs in the future."
Other business
- The council passed an agreement to purchase two unmarked vehicles for the Auburn Police Division for just over $48,000 from Opelika Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.
- Council members approved the purchase of 12 more vehicles for the Auburn Police Division: 10 marked and two unmarked from Donahoo Chevrolet, LLC for over $377,000.
- The council approved the purchase of a Crew Cab truck form the Auburn Police Division from Stivers Ford for over $22,000.
- The city's Parks and Recreation Department will also receive two new vehicles after a vote from the council passed to purchase two trucks from Stivers Ford for over $52,000.
- The council passed an ordinance to construct three stop signs in Northwoods Weber Farms South.
