The smell of barbecue wafted in from the kitchen, as veterans shuffled in from the cold and took off their coats for a special lunch event Wednesday.
The Auburn-Opelika Elks Lodge hosted veterans from all different types of conflict to honor their service.
One veteran in attendance, Nia Howell, has felt a call for her country since the fourth grade. Pride would swell in her heart whenever she heard “God Bless the USA.”
“I love my country,” Howell said. “I don’t care who our President is, I don’t care what’s going on, I believe in the red, white and blue.”
Howell’s grandfather served in World War II, her father in the Army and her mother as an officer in the National Guard Reserves. She herself spent 16 years in the Army reserves.
Too many of her fellow veterans have been forgotten, she said.
“A lot of people don’t get the chance to understand why what we do matters,” Howell said. “Because they tend to forget about us.”
So many veterans go unnoticed, unknown, unloved. Some are buried without friends or family and some are buried without even their name.
Monday’s Veterans Day observance brought something special to Opelika — a marker for Charles Giddens, an Opelika veteran who passed away five decades ago.
“The city of Opelika, we have a special place in our hearts for veterans,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller at the Wednesday lunch. “And it was evident ... when we hosted our annual veterans ceremony at City Hall.”
PFC Giddens was an Opelika resident incarcerated in the Opelika City Jail. He was granted freedom if he agreed to join the military, which he chose, Fuller said. Giddens was honorably discharged after serving in World War II, and passed away in the 1960s.
Fuller said Giddens was buried with military honors and his date of birth and death have been recorded; however, his grave, his final resting place, is unknown.
After extensive searching, the city decided to honor Giddens with a grave marker during Monday’s observance at City Hall.
“So we decided to honor the memory of this soldier and we would place his marker at City Hall and that’s just to say, not only do we love (Benny Adkins and Col. Robert Howard, two Medal of Honor recipients and Giddens) and we recognize, but we love all veterans,” Fuller said. “Thank you again for your service.”
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders attended the AO Elks Lodge Veterans Lunch for the first time on Wednesday after having stepped into the role as mayor in November 2018.
“All that you’ve been through, that I have no way of understanding and I won’t even start to try to appreciate that from a comprehension standpoint, but thank you for what you’ve done, the sacrifices you’ve made, the sacrifices your families have made to give this country the absolute opportunity to build a free and wonderful life,” Anders said.
Anders said that his job as mayor involves many things — arguments, discussions and decisions — that are made possible by veterans.
Howell couldn’t have agreed with Mayor Anders more.
“I get misty eyed about our veterans who are forgotten because after all that we’ve done, no one should be forgotten,” Howell said. “We’ve done too much to be forgotten. Our voices still deserve to be heard, no matter what we’ve done, no matter what we’ve gone through. We’ve sacrificed enough.”
