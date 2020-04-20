Many mothers in Lee County are having to transition to the role of being a schoolteacher to their children since local schools closed their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Some are trying to find the balance working from home while teaching and caring for their children, including Opelika High School biology teacher Kathryn McGraw.
“It’s been different and challenging,” she said. “We have to kind of figure out a balance where I can get my stuff done as far as online teaching … and then also make sure my child’s taken care of and making sure that he’s learning the things that he’ll need to get ready to go to kindergarten.”
McGraw is charged with not only teaching her ninth-grade biology students but also caring for and teaching her 5-year-old son.
“I’m a science teacher,” she joked. “I’m not like an elementary teacher.”
Meanwhile, Auburn native Leslie Moore faces a similar challenge; however, she is tasked with homeschooling her five children, who are at all different levels of education.
“My hardest thing has been finding activities for my 4-year-old and especially my 2-year-old,” she explained. “That’s been my biggest challenge is just making sure that each kid is individually getting what they need academically but that the little ones are entertained as well.”
Although a current stay-at-home mom and fitness instructor, Moore is a former schoolteacher, something that has become very useful during this time.
“Thankfully, I used to be a schoolteacher,” Moore said. “So that definitely is helpful on my end as far as transitioning into being a teacher because I’ve done it before.”
At firstWhen schools first decided to close their doors for a few weeks, Moore hit the ground running on figuring out how best to accommodate her children at home.
“I spent a weekend transforming our playroom into a classroom,” she explained. “We brought in little tables and desks and school supplies and kind of made a little classroom and set up a schedule.”
Moore did her own thing when it came to teaching her children at first. She found ways to incorporate multilevel learning and collaborative projects into her children’s days.
The transition for McGraw was much different.
“At first it was overwhelming,” she said. “I’ll be honest with you, I remember being like, ‘I don’t know what to do, I don’t know when to do it, I don’t know how to balance everything.’”
However, as time went on, McGraw was able to help strike a balance between caring for her son and teaching her students.
“I’ve worked with my biology team at Opelika,” she explained. “We’ve collaborated and kind of split up finding these activities and getting assignments together to give our kids so that we’re giving them the same thing for all three of our biology classes. So that’s made it easier.”
Finding a routineBoth McGraw and Moore feel setting and getting into a routine has been the most helpful during this time of change and uncertainty.
“What works for us is to be on a schedule, to treat it like a real school day,” Moore said. “It would be super easy to let the kids sleep in and stay in pajamas all day but for my sanity, and I think kids crave routine.”
Moore’s family will begin the day with getting dressed and ready, eating breakfast and going on a family walk. Then her children grind out their schoolwork for a few hours so they can enjoy the afternoon.
“For them, it’s easier just to stay focused, knock it out, minimize transitions between activities so we can have the afternoon just to let them be kids and be outside and play,” Moore said.
McGraw and her son start their day early. They eat breakfast before going outside to play. The pair then gets into their daily routine, which McGraw knows may change along with way.
“If something doesn’t work one day, it may work the next,” she said.
Blessing in disguiseMoore’s children had active after-school schedules until coronavirus halted them, something that has been a blessing in disguise.
“We have just completely slowed down the pace of life,” she said. “We’ve all been able to be together. That has been huge blessing of bringing us all together.”
Although Moore’s laundry stays piled up in the laundry room, she has been able to find more time to be with her children.
Moore’s son typically shoots baskets every day when he gets home from school. Moore is rarely able to join him, but due to everything being canceled, she’s finding more time to be with him.
“On Sunday, I played a one-hour, one-on-one basketball game with my 8-year-old and I realized that was one of those moments where I was like, ‘Wow, I have time to do this,’” she said.
Moore suggests for other moms who may be struggling to find the balance to look for the blessings that come with the chaos.
“Yes, it’s hard,” she said. “But like finding the blessing and how special it is for me to get to spend this time with my kids.”
