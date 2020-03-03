Armando “AJ” Hernandez, 6.

Six-year-old AJ Hernandez loved to have Nerf gun fights with his older brother, ride bikes, invent things and, of course, Alabama football.
Hernandez was the youngest of the 23 tornado victims killed on March 3, 2019, in Beauregard.
Known as “Pootie,” he was the son of Kayla Melton and Steven Griffin.
Hernandez was born May 24, 2012, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He attended Providence Baptist Church.
