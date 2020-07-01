Across the country men and women are signing up to join the Army.
“The Army’s just looking to hire 10,000 plus soldiers and just get our name out there to promote what’s going on and also to let people know that the Army’s still here,” said Army Sgt. 1st Class Justin Roary, a local recruiter.
During these recruitment days, interested men and women can learn about the benefits the Army has to offer, health and education, among others, Roary said.
“With what’s going on with COVID-19, the pandemic, the unemployment rate has skyrocketed, this is letting people know, hey even through all these times, the Army is still here and this is a good way to help through the pandemic, get yourself stable,” he said.
During the first day of recruitment in Auburn on Tuesday, Roary saw quite a number of prospective men and women interested. Recruitment will continue through Friday.
Roary said when he graduated high school he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do. He had an uncle in the Army who took him aside.
“I’ve been in the army now for 15 years and love it,” he said. “It’s helped me get some education, helped my family.”
Skyler Orr, a recruiter at the Auburn office, said he joined the Army for 2 reasons, for his family and for the education benefits.
“[My life] has changed a great deal for the better, coming from where I grew up, there’s really nothing there,” Orr said. “You either go to school or basically you go to jail. So I chose to go to school and then I saw a recruiter, I talked to them and the rest is pretty much history. Eleven years later, here I am.”
Men and women interested in joining the Army can stop by the Auburn office (2328 S. College Street) or meet with a recruiter to discuss why they want to join and determine if it will be the right fit. Those who decide to join will be tested to find their best placement.
“From there, they’ll be able to pick their job and then swear into the Army,” he said.
Orr connects with those he’s recruiting and said he always likens things back to the family benefits, health and financial.
“I’ve had a couple people that I worked with for over a year and to finally watch them cross the finish line is very gratifying,” he said.
There were several interested men and women on the first day of recruiting, Orr said, who planned to come back.
“The Army is the largest branch out of all of the military branches and it’s one of the oldest, it’s the original military branch,” Roary said. “The benefits of the Army are going to outweigh any benefits, anywhere else.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.