Auburn University Housing has adjusted its move-out policy after concerns from parents and students this week.
Students can now move out their belongings on any weekend, starting today and running through June 28, Auburn University Housing announced on its Facebook page Tuesday evening.
The residence halls will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday each weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The original plan called for move outs this weekend and April 3-5, but several parents and students complained about the tight timeframe, so university housing relented and added several more weekend dates.
Dining plan refundsRefunds will be made to eBill accounts by direct deposit to the bank account provided on AU Access. Log in, click the tab for My Finances on the left column, then click Refunds Fast and Easy.
Amounts will vary depending on current dining account balances.
If account balance is more than the prorated refund, the difference will be made available for the coming academic year. Spring and summer graduates should contact dining@auburn.edu for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.