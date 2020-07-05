Auburn University is going to be the first school in the state to offer a doctorate in building construction.
Students can begin the program this fall in the McWhorter School of Building Science. It will take 62 semester hours to complete and require that students have completed a master’s in building science, or related degrees such as construction management, built environment, architecture, architectural engineering or civil engineering.
“The Ph.D. program will create opportunities for the school to bring funded research from key funding agencies like the National Science Foundation, National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Construction Industry Institute that have a Ph.D. program requirement for large research grants,” said Salman Azhar, chair of graduate programs in the McWhorter School of Building Science.
Auburn’s program will be one of seven in the United States — including Purdue and Texas A&M — to offer the doctorate degree.
“The doctorate in building construction is a research-based degree focused on the generation of new knowledge through innovative exploration of theory, development of creative perspectives and applications of new technologies to address the challenges of creating and maintaining a sustainable built environment,” the release said. “It emphasizes original, interdisciplinary or cross-disciplinary scholarship in key and emerging areas of building construction.”
The program will be unique, the release said, because the McWhorter School of Building Science can draw from the other schools within the College of Architecture and Design.
“This association has contributed to a focus on the high-tech visualization and modeling of construction processes and products that makes the McWhorter program unique among other academic offerings in the construction field,” the release said.
Prospective students will need to have maintained a 3.00 GPA for their masters degree as well as completed the GRE exam and research.
