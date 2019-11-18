The Auburn women’s chorus, the Auburn men’s chorus and the Chamber Choir performed Sunday at the the Auburn University Fall Choral Concert, with a special guest star appearance during one act.
Joe Aistrup, dean of the College of Liberal Arts, led the three groups in a performance of the alma mater.
It was the first time the alma mater was performed in the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.
Aistrup paused during the selection and held his phone up as students held their note. He took the unique moment to photograph a selfie with the students.
A combination of the three groups performed the opening selection in Swahili, “Ogo ni fun oluwa.”
Though not advertised or mentioned in the program, the theme for the evening was celebrating women.
Nearly every selection was created by female artists.
“In the choral world, most of the composers are men, and so we thought it was most fitting that we celebrate that there are women composers that are bringing such beautiful music to the world,” said Rosephanye Powell, professor of voice at Auburn University.
The women’s chorus performed two selections, followed by the men’s chorus and then the chamber choir. All three combined for the final selections and invited Auburn alumni who had once sung in one of the three groups to participate.
“My days are filled with music, but it’s nice to be able interact with people from other majors that you would never get to interact with otherwise,” said Christy Britt, who performed with the chamber choir and is a music major at Auburn.
