Thirty national cyber and critical infrastructure security leaders are joining Auburn University’s McCrary Institute as senior fellows, adding their expertise toward development of practical solutions to national security challenges, the university announced on Tuesday.

The select group includes senior leaders with a depth of experience in government, private industry and academe. Their high-level government service includes at the White House, on Capitol Hill, in the Department of Defense, and the law enforcement, intelligence and homeland security communities.

“This new cohort of senior fellows is tremendously talented and brings a wealth of national security expertise,” said Frank Cilluffo, McCrary Institute director. “Their knowledge will help power our efforts to shape policy and impact practice in the United States and build a community of experts committed to advancing our cyber and critical infrastructure security.”

Senior fellows participate actively in the development and execution of the work plans of the McCrary Institute, engaging through multimedia, pursuing research and publishing regularly on timely topics of pressing interest and concern.

“The insights and experience that this distinguished group of senior fellows brings to the table will help take the work of the Institute to a new level,” said Charles D. McCrary, namesake of the institute and an Auburn University trustee. “These fellows will deepen the institute’s capacity to help tackle some of the country’s most pressing challenges.”

The McCrary Institute, based in Auburn but with additional centers in Washington, D.C., and Huntsville, seeks practical solutions to pressing challenges in the areas of cyber and critical infrastructure security.

Through its three hubs, the institute offers end-to-end capability — policy, technology, research and education — on all things cyber.

New senior fellows

The new McCrary Institute senior fellows are:

RADM Tom Atkin (retired.)

Managing Principal

The Atkin Group

Chris Button

Director of Intelligence

Financial Systemic Analysis & Resilience Center

Cheri Caddy

Senior Advisor, Cybersecurity Policy & Strategy

U.S. Department of Energy

Christopher Cleary

Chief Information Security Officer

U.S. Department of the Navy

Harry Coker

Senior Executive (retired)

Central Intelligence Agency

Daniel Collier

Chief of Intelligence Operations

Air University

Chris Cummiskey

Chief Executive Officer

Cummiskey Strategic Solutions

Brian de Vallance

Principal

Crosscut Consulting

Nicholas Eftimiades

Professor

Penn State University

John Felker

Cybersecurity Expert

Emily Frye

Director for Cyber |Integration

The MITRE Corporation

Scott Gibson

Head of Strategy and Planning for Global Security

Uber

James Goosby

General Manager, Instrumentation and Controls Support

Southern Company

Thomas Harrington

Associate Deputy Director (Retired)

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Lt. Gen. Reynold Hoover (Ret.)

Principal

RNHoover Consulting

Daniel Kaniewski

Managing Director, Public Sector Innovation

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Catherine Lotrionte

Professor

Georgetown University

Jeanette Manfra

Global Director of Security & Compliance

Google Cloud

RADM Mark Montgomery (Ret.)

Executive Director

Cyberspace Solarium Commission

Timothy Newberry

Founder

BlackHorse Solutions

Tom Patterson

Chief Trust Officer

Unisys

Christopher Porter

National Intelligence Officer for Cyber

National Intelligence Council

Harvey Rishikof

Senior Counsel

ABA Standing Committee on Law and National Security

Marcus Sachs

Chief Security Officer

Pattern Computer

Emily Scala

Homeland Security Expert

Todd Stein

Senior Vice President

Irrimax Corporation

Miles Taylor

Head of National Security Policy Engagement

Google

Errol Weiss

Chief Security Officer

Health Information Sharing & Analysis Center

Joe Whitley

Practice Chair, Government Enforcement & Investigations

Baker Donelson

Henry Willis

Director, Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center Strategy, Policy, and Operations Program

RAND Corp.

Matt Edwards is a communications employee at Auburn University.

