Thirty national cyber and critical infrastructure security leaders are joining Auburn University’s McCrary Institute as senior fellows, adding their expertise toward development of practical solutions to national security challenges, the university announced on Tuesday.
The select group includes senior leaders with a depth of experience in government, private industry and academe. Their high-level government service includes at the White House, on Capitol Hill, in the Department of Defense, and the law enforcement, intelligence and homeland security communities.
“This new cohort of senior fellows is tremendously talented and brings a wealth of national security expertise,” said Frank Cilluffo, McCrary Institute director. “Their knowledge will help power our efforts to shape policy and impact practice in the United States and build a community of experts committed to advancing our cyber and critical infrastructure security.”
Senior fellows participate actively in the development and execution of the work plans of the McCrary Institute, engaging through multimedia, pursuing research and publishing regularly on timely topics of pressing interest and concern.
“The insights and experience that this distinguished group of senior fellows brings to the table will help take the work of the Institute to a new level,” said Charles D. McCrary, namesake of the institute and an Auburn University trustee. “These fellows will deepen the institute’s capacity to help tackle some of the country’s most pressing challenges.”
The McCrary Institute, based in Auburn but with additional centers in Washington, D.C., and Huntsville, seeks practical solutions to pressing challenges in the areas of cyber and critical infrastructure security.
Through its three hubs, the institute offers end-to-end capability — policy, technology, research and education — on all things cyber.
New senior fellows
The new McCrary Institute senior fellows are:
RADM Tom Atkin (retired.)
Managing Principal
The Atkin Group
Chris Button
Director of Intelligence
Financial Systemic Analysis & Resilience Center
Cheri Caddy
Senior Advisor, Cybersecurity Policy & Strategy
U.S. Department of Energy
Christopher Cleary
Chief Information Security Officer
U.S. Department of the Navy
Harry Coker
Senior Executive (retired)
Central Intelligence Agency
Daniel Collier
Chief of Intelligence Operations
Air University
Chris Cummiskey
Chief Executive Officer
Cummiskey Strategic Solutions
Brian de Vallance
Principal
Crosscut Consulting
Nicholas Eftimiades
Professor
Penn State University
John Felker
Cybersecurity Expert
Emily Frye
Director for Cyber |Integration
The MITRE Corporation
Scott Gibson
Head of Strategy and Planning for Global Security
Uber
James Goosby
General Manager, Instrumentation and Controls Support
Southern Company
Thomas Harrington
Associate Deputy Director (Retired)
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Lt. Gen. Reynold Hoover (Ret.)
Principal
RNHoover Consulting
Daniel Kaniewski
Managing Director, Public Sector Innovation
Marsh & McLennan Companies
Catherine Lotrionte
Professor
Georgetown University
Jeanette Manfra
Global Director of Security & Compliance
Google Cloud
RADM Mark Montgomery (Ret.)
Executive Director
Cyberspace Solarium Commission
Timothy Newberry
Founder
BlackHorse Solutions
Tom Patterson
Chief Trust Officer
Unisys
Christopher Porter
National Intelligence Officer for Cyber
National Intelligence Council
Harvey Rishikof
Senior Counsel
ABA Standing Committee on Law and National Security
Marcus Sachs
Chief Security Officer
Pattern Computer
Emily Scala
Homeland Security Expert
Todd Stein
Senior Vice President
Irrimax Corporation
Miles Taylor
Head of National Security Policy Engagement
Errol Weiss
Chief Security Officer
Health Information Sharing & Analysis Center
Joe Whitley
Practice Chair, Government Enforcement & Investigations
Baker Donelson
Henry Willis
Director, Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center Strategy, Policy, and Operations Program
RAND Corp.
