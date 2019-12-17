An Auburn University fraternity is closed after accusations of alcohol and physical abuse.

The campus newspaper The Plainsman reported Monday that Delta Zeta, a chapter of Beta Theta Pi, will be shut down by the university for at least four years for breaking anti-hazing rules. It must also vacate its house at 930 Lem Morrison Drive by the end of December.

The Plainsman reported that the chapter, comprised of 164 undergraduate students, was sanctioned for “… physical abuse, servitude and alcohol, according to letters obtained by The Plainsman that were addressed to past and present Beta Theta Pi members.”

Ry Morales, who is listed on the Delta Zeta chapter’s website as Vice President of Recruitment, declined to comment on the matter when contacted Tuesday night by the O-A News.

Attempts to reach Auburn's administration for further comment were not successful.

The fraternity was banned from campus in 2001 after photos surfaced of Delta Zeta members in Klan robes and blackface, and at least one of the students in blackface was pictured with a noose around his neck.

As a result of the 2001 incident, the Southern Poverty Law Center helped the university develop education and tolerance programming to address the issue. The Delta Zeta chapter was reinstated later.

