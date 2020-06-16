You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
Auburn University unveiled its graduation plans and announced that fall break would be skipped this year to end the semester by Thanksgiving.
Provost Bill Hardgrave told the University Senate Tuesday afternoon during a Zoom online meeting that the fall 2020 semester will run Aug. 17-Nov. 24, ending in time for Thanksgiving.
The provost explained to faculty members that scrapping fall break this year and starting the Thanksgiving break a couple of days later would only cost one day of instruction for students.
In addition, President Jay Gogue told the faculty at the meeting that the Board of Trustees is going to meet to look at naming for campus buildings.
A Change.org petition with over 11,000 signatures is asking the university to rename Wallace Hall — named for segregationist champion and former Alabama Governor George Wallace — in favor of Harold Franklin, the first black student to enroll at Auburn.
Gogue also said he’s forming a campus committee to look at all aspects of race relations and history at Auburn. He didn’t list specifics, but he did promise faculty a good, hard look at the issues.
“We’re not interested in platitudes or who did this or who did that,” Gogue said.
The university’s combined spring and summer commencement ceremonies will move to Jordan-Hare Stadium, with morning and evening ceremonies planned for Aug. 8, according to a separate announcement made Tuesday.
“From the beginning, we have worked to balance 3 important goals when planning our graduation ceremonies,” said Gogue in a press release. “Beginning with measures to support the safety of our graduates and guests, we have also strived to uphold the tradition of our ceremonies while engaging input from our students.”
The two graduation ceremonies on Aug. 8 will be held at times when temperatures will be milder. The first ceremony will begin at 7 a.m. for graduates from the Harbert College of Business; Samuel Ginn College of Engineering; College of Architecture, Design and Construction; School of Nursing; and School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences.
The second ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and will include the College of Agriculture, College of Education, College of Human Sciences, College of Liberal Arts, and College of Sciences and Mathematics.
“It’s so important for our spring graduates to participate in August commencement and have this symbolic experience that we could not have in May due to the pandemic,” said former Student Government Association President and spring 2020 graduate Mary Margaret Turton in a university press release.
“Although our class was unable to share in the unique traditions that are associated with spring graduation, the opportunity to come back to Auburn and walk across the stage in Jordan-Hare Stadium is something we will never forget.”
Graduates will be required to wear face coverings and will be physically distanced in chairs on the field. Students will be allowed to remove their face coverings when they cross the stage for photographs, the university added. Students will be handed a copy of “The Auburn Creed” from Gogue instead of the traditional handshake.
Families and groups attending the ceremony will be required to physically distance in the stands and are encouraged to wear face coverings. The ceremonies will be livestreamed for guests unable to attend.
Graduates will be provided bottled water on the field and concession will be available for guests due to the high summer temperatures
Separate ceremonies will be held on Aug. 1 for the College of Veterinary Medicine and Harrison School of Pharmacy at Auburn Arena.
