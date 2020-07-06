Auburn University’s Hunger Solutions Initiative wants to make sure those who need food in Alabama can get it.
The End Childhood Hunger in Alabama County Food Guide Project is a map of the Alabama counties and where people in need can find food, wherever they are.
“It is designed to be a comprehensive, one-stop shop for all food resources in each county throughout the state,” said Alicia Powers, managing director of the Hunger Solutions Institute.
For instance, someone in need can hop onto the website, http://wp.auburn.edu/endchildhungeral/foodguides/, click on their county and find resources.
Lee County has over 140 locations under categories such as Child Nutrition Resources, Senior Nutrition Resources, Soup Kitchens, Farmers Markets, SNAP Resources, WIC Resources and Grocery Stores.
“It’s just meant to pull information that may be have been available, but also information that was not available in one place,” Powers said.
This resource is updated weekly, she said, which is unique for this site.
“What we didn’t want individuals doing is driving to a location where they were hopeful to access food and it not being available,” Powers said.
That means, however, that a lot of staff members and volunteers are necessary to keep the information as up to date as possible. They call all of the sources listed and make sure the information is up-to-date.
“With the growing number of food insecurity in the state because of COVID, but also the growing number of those experiencing food insecurity that may not have experienced it before, we wanted to make sure, and add to the collective partnership of many state agencies, what we wanted to do was just make sure that it was easier for anyone who needed to know where food recourses were available,” Powers said.
Tracking those ample resources is the most difficult part of the project, because it takes so much time, she said. The project is a partnership with other state agencies, however, such as Alabama Extension’s SNAP Ed program and the University of Alabama’s Masters of Social Work field experience coordinator.
Interns and college students are also a part of the experience, such as Ryan Maloney, the program’s volunteer liaison.
“I think this project is really cool because it’s a way for people to go to one place and then find out all the information about different types of resources rather than having to go hunt down from many different websites,” she said.
Maloney got involved with the project by working with the Hunger Solutions Institute as her practicum for her major.
“I would encourage people to get involved because I think it’s really meaningful work,” she said. “Right now the one benefit of the virus is being able to work remotely. I’m currently in Chicago but I’ve still been able to help with this project a lot.”
