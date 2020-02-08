Auburn University’s local work has been recognized again by a prominent national group.
The Carnegie Foundation has renewed the university’s Community Engagement Classification through 2026.
“This prestigious distinction recognizes Auburn’s critical outreach role in engaging the university’s knowledge base and expertise directly with communities to solve pressing societal problems and improve the quality of life for the public we serve,” said Royrickers Cook, Auburn’s associate provost and vice president for university outreach.
Some of Auburn’s outreach programs include summer camps, college prep and job training, he said.
OLLI, the Other Lifelong Learning Institute, also is an example of Auburn outreach, Cook said.
OLLI provides programs in the city of Auburn for seniors such as Brown Bag Lecture Series, book talks, workshops and more.
“Engagement also enriches scholarship, research and creative activity, enhances teaching and learning, and addresses important community issues — all elements closely aligned to Auburn’s current strategic plan,” Cook said.
Classification
Auburn, which has held the classification since 2010, is one of 119 schools nationally to be extended through 2026.
“We’re honored to hold this national recognition for our outreach and community engagement,” said Jay Gogue, Auburn interim president. “Outreach is a defining aspect of our land-grant heritage, and this classification reflects Auburn’s significant commitment to serving the public in Alabama and beyond.”
For more information, visit carnegieclassifications.iu.edu.
