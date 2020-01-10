Auburn University will waive its new-student admission application fee for in-state residents next week.
As part of a new Auburn Application Week offer, Alabama residents can visit aub.ie/tigers2020 on Jan. 13-17 and use the code Tigers2020 to activate the fee waiver and apply for admission. The offer, which runs through 4:45 p.m. Friday, follows up on the statewide College Application Week that took place in November.
“Our no-fee application week is another example of Auburn expanding opportunities for students and their families,” said Joffery Gaymon, Auburn’s vice president for enrollment.
Of 15,405 early applications, 10,717 were offered admission during early action, just before and during the Thanksgiving break. The early-action cohort was determined through a comprehensive review process, with an average ACT score of 28.36 and an average grade-point average of 4.01. It reflected a 19 percent jump in early, in-state application.
“Auburn consistently ranks as the top university in the state and is one of the best in the nation,” Gaymon said. “We educate more Alabama students than any other university, and we continue working to help prospective students on their journey to joining the Auburn Family.”
The latest figures come as the university undertakes a new strategic plan that, among other goals, calls for 60 percent of its freshman class to be from the state of Alabama. To achieve that goal, the strategic plan states that the university will seek to increase access for Pell Grant- eligible and first-generation students, as part of the university efforts to better diversify overall enrollment.
Auburn also released 2020 merit scholarships. A total of 5,345 incoming freshmen were awarded scholarships, totaling $16.37 million. There was a 9 percent increase is scholarships awarded to in-state students. A new scholarship, Fearless & True, was awarded to Alabama residents with a 26-27 ACT or equivalent SAT score and Alabama residents with a 24-25 ACT or equivalent SAT score received an All Auburn Scholarship.
Gaymon says the next set of admission decisions for Auburn will be released next week, and that the regular admission application deadline for new freshmen is Feb. 3.
