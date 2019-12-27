There are rows upon rows of fish, birds, plants and insects inside a building on Auburn University’s campus.
Instead of permanent exhibits or collections for the public to look at, the Auburn University Museum of Natural History is home to Auburn’s research specimens - the insects, plants, fish and vertebrates and stored and cataloged by different university departments.
“The way I like to describe it is, when you go to the Smithsonian or some place like that, you’re not actually seeing the Smithsonian, you’re seeing what they’ve chosen to show you,” said Jonathan Armbruster, director of the museum and curator of fishes. “What the Smithsonian really is, is what’s behind the scenes, its all the specimens that make up the collections. That’s us, without the glossy outside.”
Different departments have collected insects, plants, fish and vertebrates and store and catalog them in the Auburn University Museum of Natural History.
Jonathan Armbruster, director of the museum and curator of fishes, spends most of his time look at the inside of fish.
“When I get time to actually work on specimens, I do a lot of examinations of fish,” he said. “Because that’s what I work on and figure out how they’re related to one another, look at their bones, look at their anatomy.”
Specimens in the collection date all the way back to the 1800s, Armbruster said. The first collection - an herbarium - was made up of plants.
Although the specimen date back to the 19th century, the museum became official and was given its name: The Auburn University Museum of Natural History around 2013, Armbruster said.
Because the museum is a research museum, there is not much for the public to come see in terms of exhibits.
“Dating back to 1995, we had plans for an exhibit museum and various things fell through on that, but you know it’s kind of a dream of the future of having something that people can actually come to and take a look at,” Armbruster said.
Soon, however, the museum may get its first: an exhibit on a dinosaur egg.
The egg will be on display in the Rouse Life Sciences building with information about the dinosaur, dinosaur eggs and more.
“Dinosaur eggs are not that uncommon in the fossil record, however, this is the only egg that’s ever been found east of the Mississippi River,” Armbruster said. “It’s one of the few eggs that actually has an intact embryo in it and there are lots of unusual things about the egg.”
“It’s got sort of a weird shape, it’s more round than typical dinosaur eggs, it’s got a thicker shell than most dinosaur eggs had. So it’s a really unique thing that we actually have here.”
Armbruster described this exhibit as a ‘gateway’ to the museum’s future.
“We can do it; it’s an example of what a display museum could be for this area, this region,” he said.
In addition to research, the museum does a lot of outreach.
In the summer, there is The Curious Curators Camp for children, said Toni Bruner, the education outreach administrator for the museum. Children get to come, head out into the field, collect specimen and learn what goes into cataloguing them, she said.
Much like the professionals, the students collect plants, insects or even fish.
“Students come and they spend the day with us and we take them out into the field where they get real hands-on learning activities where they actually get to see what it’s like to be a curator at a museum,” Bruner said.
The university museum also teams up with the Wehle Nature Center in the fall and spring, Bruner said. Students in Barbara County, Bullock County and others get a chance to learn about nature.
“They get hands on learning experiences that they normally would not be able to get just in an everyday setting in the school system,” Bruner said.
Notasulga and Tuskegee students have also participated in programs with the museum.
“In a lot of these school systems, the teachers are so committed to having to do their testing and just really studying their curriculum, they don’t get the opportunity to take these students into the field and learn about what takes place in a museum or just the immense biodiversity that we have in our own backyard,” Bruner said.
Different areas of the museum - the Rouse Life Sciences Building, the third floor of Funchess Hall, in Greene Hall at the Veterinary School and the Crop Improvement Association Building on South Donahue Drive - are open to the public through the week.
The museum offers tours on the first Wednesday of each month of these locations around the Auburn campus. The tours will resume in February 2020 and participants should sign up at aumnh.org.
