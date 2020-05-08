Auburn University appears on course to reopen sometime in July or August, judging by the signals from Samford Hall, but what that will mean for students, faculty and staff member is still very much up in the air.
Faculty members sound keen to get back to the campus experience; however, some admitted this week to the Opelika-Auburn News that older colleagues are worried about coronavirus exposure when or if students and football fans flood back to campus this fall.
“I think those questions are fair,” admitted Auburn University President Jay Gogue.
Gogue said he’s looking at various plans to address the issue, and he and his team meet weekly with staff and faculty in the form of a 50-person committee that is deliberating the whos, whats, whens, wheres, whys and hows of reopening the campus safely.
“The faculty is the backbone of Auburn University,” Gogue said. “We would never enact any plans that could put vulnerable faculty members at risk.”
Older faculty and staff members are very much on the minds of the committee members, Gogue said. One possibility could be to limit their exposure to campus.
“Maybe they don’t teach in the fall, and load up in the summer and spring, or maybe they do some combination of live and remote teaching,” Gogue posited.
One thing is certain, however: the faculty members interviewed for this article all commended Gogue, administrators, college deans and support staff for how the COVID-19 outbreak was handled.
Prepared
Mike Milford, an associate professor in communications, specializes in public discourse around subjects like sports and politics. He said the university did a good job in January and February of communicating with faculty and staff, as well as preparing for and pulling off the switch to online.
“Well, I have to give a lot of credit to the university,” said Milford. “They started warning us in early-to-mid-February that changes were on the horizon and to start preparing. A lot of my colleagues across the nation — from West Virginia to Sacramento — did not get those types of warnings, so I really have to credit Auburn University.”
Political Science professor Mitchell Brown pointed out it was already an uncertain time for professors across the U.S. before COVID-19, possibly referring to cuts in state support, staff cutbacks, fewer tenure track jobs and more. She said steady support from Gogue and others helped assuage a lot of faculty fears.
“They’ve done a wonderful job,” said Mitchell Brown, a political science professor. “… There’s a lot of things going on in higher education today that are scary from a faculty perspective, and the university has always been amazingly supportive. I think that reflects well on Jay Gogue.”
Alumni Professor of Rural Sociology Conner Bailey thinks the semester went well, all things considered.
“My sense is that it’s gone fairly well. I haven’t heard about anyone having any significant problems at all,” said Bailey, an emeritus faculty member. “Most of the students seemed to be engaged.”
Good, but not perfect
Sara Wolf, an associate professor in the College of Education, specializes in integrating technology into instruction, so the abrupt switch to online learning wasn’t too tough for her. She acknowledges that such a big change is really difficult to pull off, but a digital divide lingers as the spring semester wraps up.
“Our students are experiencing it. My colleagues are experiencing it. Our administrative staff is experiencing it,” said Wolf, who has been at Auburn for 20 years. “While many faculty and students owned computers that they could use at home to work, not all of our administrative staff do. My college was really responsive to the administrative staffers who needed laptops in order to be able to work at home, we had some that we could loan.”
Brown, who runs the campus chapter of the American Association of University Professors, admitted that some faculty members struggled with the transition.
“It depends on the kind of course you’re teaching. Some kinds of courses really don’t lend themselves to online instruction,” said Brown. “And there are students who prefer to be in a classroom and interact face-to-face with the professor and will listen and take notes. There is so much to distract people when you’re taking classes online.
“That’s hard for faculty, too, because you feel like you’ve lost your students in a way that you don’t in a face-to-face.”
Brown went on to say that there were “tech fails for some students and faculty,” but that university IT staffers “did an amazing job” of responding to and fixing said problems.
Bailey said he’s come to see Zoom as a valuable tool for connecting with both students and his colleagues at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, where he is a consultant.
“Zoom can work pretty well, it depends on how comfortable people are with technology,” said Bailey. “And students are at least as comfortable with it as an old dog like me.”
Wolf said her students’ work has been “top notch” since the switch to distance learning. She said her previous habits of regular, open communication with students paid off over the last few months.
“I had a great relationship with my students before all of this hit. I’ve been able to maintain that relationship (from my perspective, at least). I was already in the habit of giving them weekly “pep talks” (one of my students called them that, not me) as a check-in and way to be transparent about what might impact the speed that I’d be able to get grades back or a reminder for long-range deadlines. So, I continued that,” Wolf said.
“I didn’t realize how much the students noticed that I tended to get those messages out on the same day each week until one of them emailed me over one weekend to ask about my welfare. Apparently, I was late in getting that week’s message out and she was concerned,” added Wolf.
Fall semester
Provost Bill Hardgraves assured the university’s Board of Trustees this week that the plan is for students to come back to campus.
“We plan to have students here this fall,” Hardgrave told the trustees.
Almost to emphasize that point, Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Bobby Woodard said he expects the dorms this fall to be full, with a waiting list. If necessary, he added that two residence halls can be used for isolation.
Sociology professor Allen Furr said there could be some lingering effects on campus — emotional consequences of the quarantine on students, staff and faculty — if research from other pandemics is any kind of indicator.
“Anxiety disorders, depression, substance abuse disorders, anger, violence — those things were found to last a long time after the all clear was given,” said Furr, who is preparing to retire.
What if COVID-19 cases start to spike again, as many medical authorities believe could happen this fall, and students and faculty are forced back online?
Brown said that the experience of this past semester would help greatly, in that event, but it wouldn’t necessarily lead to better results in the fall.
“I think one of the reasons we were able to do this (go online) was because we already had the students face-to-face for the first half of the semester,” she said.
“From a personal standpoint, I hope not because that’s not what I enjoy,” Milford said. “The university has told us to be ready for face-to-face instruction, half face-to-face and half online or full online, so they’re asking us to be flexible and really prepared.”
And what if Tigers’ football doesn’t come back in the fall, or has to be played in empty stadiums? Milford wouldn’t speculate on the likelihood of either occurrence, but he did offer an observation about what could happen if the stands are closed.
“Sports play a huge role in collective identity, which is one of the things I research,” said Milford, who grew up in college football hotbed of Texas. “It gives us a place … human beings, by nature, are driven to be part of a collective. And when we remove that, there is a very prominent kind of panic, you know.”
Milford said it’s easy for Southerners to latch on to college football, because it has been a historical constant and allows people to share identities with each other and have common causes — like Auburn fans’ disdain for alleged Alabama homer Paul Finebaum.
“Auburn can weather a non-football storm a little better than other universities because Auburn has, for decades, built up this idea of the Auburn family — that if you go to Auburn, you’re family.
“And that metaphor is true,” Milford concludes. “It gives us another sense of identify that’s not just about football.”
Furr spoke along similar lines, with regard to collective identity and what benefits could COVID-19 yield, both for Auburn and the world.
“It’s important to look at this epidemic as an opportunity,” said Furr, referring to things like improving air quality and other environmental needs, better management of natural resources and more. “It could create a real sense of purpose — what are going to learn from this?”
