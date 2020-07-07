Brian Keeter, the university’s Director of Public Affairs, told the Opelika-Auburn News Tuesday that the school is planning to welcome about 4,900 freshmen and 30,000 students overall.
“Occupancy for residence halls is unchanged,” said Brian Keeter, the university’s Director of Public Affairs. “However … residence halls will be cleaned more frequently, common areas will be rearranged to provide for greater physical distancing and cleaning kits will be available to students.
“Residence hall space has also been set aside for isolation and quarantine housing,” Keeter added. “Students who live on campus and test positive for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine.”
It sounds like any decisions about the football season and whether or not fans will be able to tailgate and/or attend games remains to be seen.
“Decisions regarding football have not yet been made by the NCAA, SEC or the individual states,” Keeter said. “A timeline for those decisions isn’t yet known.”
The university released a 21-page plan Tuesday afternoon to layout its fall plans, which can be read at https://www.auburn.edu/academic/provost/AU_AcademicReentryPlan.pdf.
Highlights include:
• Fall break is cancelled, classes end Thanksgiving week and commencement is set for Dec. 12;
• Healthcheck, a COVID-19 assessment tool, must be completed each day by students before they come to campus. The app will generate a daily pass for each student to be on campus or refer to them to the campus medical clinic;
• Face-to-face or online classes, or some mix thereof;
• Face coverings are mandatory in all university buildings and at all events;
• Closer support for faculty to manage their classes online and off.
Read more later @oanow and in Wednesday’s print edition of the Opelika-Auburn News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.